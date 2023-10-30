Breaking: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham wins 2023 Kopa Trophy

Real Madrid's midfield prodigy Jude Bellingham has clinched the coveted 2023 Kopa Trophy. The accolade celebrates the best young talent in the world of football, and Bellingham's win comes as no surprise to those who've tracked his stunning rise.

Bellingham was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season for the 2022-23 campaign as he helped Borussia Dortmund finish as runners-up in the league behind Bayern Munich. He scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 league appearances.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala finished second in the rankings, behind his former England U17 teammate.

Since his headline-grabbing transfer from Dortmund to the Spanish giants this summer, the 20-year-old has been nothing short of sensational. Kicking off his season in Madrid brilliantly, he has amassed a staggering 13 goals and three assists in 13 appearances.

The numbers are jaw-dropping for a midfielder, pushing him to the zenith of La Liga's scoring charts and fuelling Real Madrid's rise to the top of the league. His knack for finding the net and visionary playmaking have invigorated Los Blancos, making him an important fulcrum in their attacking lineup, even at such a young age.

Jude Bellingham has been brilliant for Real Madrid and England, deserves Kopa Trophy

It wasn't long ago that the English prodigy was captaining Dortmund while still in his teens. Fast-forward to the present, and at just 20 years old, Jude Bellingham's ability to create scoring opportunities has made him an indispensable asset to Madrid.

Bellingham is also already an instrumental figure in England's national team. He has already participated in competitions such as the World Cup, UEFA Nations League, and European qualifiers.

The Kopa Trophy will reaffirm what is clear: Bellingham is a generational talent whose star is on an unstoppable ascent.