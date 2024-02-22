  • home icon
  • Football
  • Toni Kroos
  • BREAKING: Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos announces return to Germany national team

BREAKING: Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos announces return to Germany national team

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Feb 22, 2024 13:58 GMT
Toni Kroos will play for Germany in Euro 2024
Toni Kroos will play for Germany in Euro 2024

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his return to the Germany national team after a three-year hiatus. With the upcoming Euros in mind, the experienced midfielder decided to make a U-turn on his international retirement.

The 34-year-old midfielder retired from the national team after Germany's exit from the Euros in 2021 following a Round-of-16 defeat to England.

Toni Kroos has now announced his decision to return to the national team ahead of the Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. He claimed that head coach Julian Nagelsmann asked him to reconsider his retirement.

The midfield maestro took to Instagram to make his return official, posting:

"Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March. Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I'm up for it and I'm sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people believe!"

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has opted to lean on the experience of the midfielder, who helped the nation win the FIFA World Cup in 2014. The Real Madrid man is now set to add to his 106 international caps for Die Mannschaft.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...