BREAKING: Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos announces return to Germany national team

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his return to the Germany national team after a three-year hiatus. With the upcoming Euros in mind, the experienced midfielder decided to make a U-turn on his international retirement.

The 34-year-old midfielder retired from the national team after Germany's exit from the Euros in 2021 following a Round-of-16 defeat to England.

Toni Kroos has now announced his decision to return to the national team ahead of the Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. He claimed that head coach Julian Nagelsmann asked him to reconsider his retirement.

The midfield maestro took to Instagram to make his return official, posting:

"Guys, short and painless: I will play for Germany again from March. Why? Because I was asked by the national coach, I'm up for it and I'm sure that a lot more is possible with the team at the European Championships than most people believe!"

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has opted to lean on the experience of the midfielder, who helped the nation win the FIFA World Cup in 2014. The Real Madrid man is now set to add to his 106 international caps for Die Mannschaft.