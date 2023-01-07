Breaking: Romeo Beckham joins Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami

Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has joined Brentford B on loan from Inter Miami till the end of the season. The 20-year-old will be part of the Bees' reserve team.

The right winger will ply his trade in English football and somewhat follows in the footsteps of his father, a Premier League legend at Manchester United. David Beckham made 388 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 85 goals and providing 109 assists, winning the Premier League six times.

Brentford FC @BrentfordFC



The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season



#BrentfordFC ✍️ Welcome to #BrentfordB , Romeo Beckham!The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season ✍️ Welcome to #BrentfordB, Romeo Beckham!The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season#BrentfordFC https://t.co/KPAmWsvCOk

Romeo has made 26 appearances for Inter Miami's B team, scoring two goals and providing ten assists. He has impressed Brentford coaches while on trial with the club. He joins on a six-month loan following the end of the MLS season.

He's the second son of former Real Madrid winger David, joining Fort Lauderdale CF in 2021 before it was renamed Inter Miami II. Romeo was handed six minutes of action in Inter Miami's first team in a pre-season friendly with Barcelona in July 2022.

Griffin Park Grapevine (Brentford FC) @bfcgpg



Things that make you go.......WTF has happened to my club and the 3,000 home supporters in that cup game!



#BrentfordFC Never thought I would see this after the dark days of Terry ButcherThings that make you go.......WTF has happened to my club and the 3,000 home supporters in that cup game! Never thought I would see this after the dark days of Terry ButcherThings that make you go.......WTF has happened to my club and the 3,000 home supporters in that cup game!#BrentfordFC https://t.co/AJfYQrh0tC

David Beckham labels Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka as quality

The Manchester United icon was impressed by Saka during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Arsenal winger scored three goals in four appearances for England, who bowed out in the quarterfinals.

David Beckham was an ambassador for the FIFA World Cup and watched his home nation impress despite their heartbreaking exit to France in the last eight.

He lauded Saka as a quality player alongside Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham. The former PSG midfielder also explained how beneficial the tournament would be for Gareth Southgate's young squad. He told Beanymansports:

"You look at the quality of Bukayo Saka and then you look at the quality of Jude Bellingham and the players that we have coming through in our country."

He added:

"I think it’s a real positive. These tournaments whether you win them or get knocked out early, it’s always an experience that you can take on to the next game or the next tournament."

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87 Nice to see you again Emirates ! Nice to see you again Emirates ! 😘 https://t.co/WJOxSlpid6

Poll : 0 votes