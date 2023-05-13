Breaking: Southampton suffer relegation from Premier League after 2-0 loss to Fulham

Southampton have been relegated from the Premier League after their 2-0 loss against Fulham at the St Mary's Stadium. Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic were the scorers for the Cottagers.

The Saints have 24 points from 36 matches after their defeat. They lost their 24th match of the league campaign, winning only six matches and drawing six.

Ruben Selles' team are the bottom-placed team in the league at the moment and they will be heading to the Championship next season. It was certainly a season to forget for the Saints.

Which other teams are in danger of relegation from the Premier League apart from Southampton?

Leicester City, Leeds United, Everton, and Nottingham Forest are all hanging by a thread in the Premier League. The Foxes are currently the 19th placed team with 30 points from 35 matches.

Leeds are 18th with 31 points from 36 matches, meanwhile Everton are in the 17th place with 32 points from 35 games. Nottingham, meanwhile, are 16th with 34 points from 36 matches.

Which other two teams see their journey in the Premier League come to an end this season remains to be seen.

