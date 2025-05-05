Breaking: Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms decision to leave Liverpool, rumored details of free transfer to Real Madrid come to light

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool amid Real Madrid interest. The right-back was in the final weeks of his contract and will not be a free agent after the deal expires on June 30, 2025.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool academy at the age of six and has been with the club since. He made his senior debut in 2016 and has been a key part of the club's starting XI under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

Talking to the club's official website, Alexander-Arnold said:

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision and there's a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here. Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that."

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid are reported to be his next club after the Spanish giants made an approach to lure him in the January window. The Reds rejected the bid as they wanted to keep him for the rest of the season.

David Ornstein has reported that the 26-year-old will sign a six-year deal with Los Blancos, which will be done in the coming weeks. Rumors last week suggested that the Spanish giants wanted him at the Club World Cup, but The Athletic reports that his contract begins in July.

Ad

Trent Alexander-Arnold sends message to Liverpool fans as he edges closer to Real Madrid move

Trent Alexander-Arnold has sent a message to the Liverpool fans and thanked them for their support in his career at Anfield. He hopes that the noise around his contract status has not dampened the season they had at the club and told the club's official website:

Ad

"There's a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there. I've felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I've loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I've given everything I could to the club."

Ad

"I'm just hoping that we're able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn't take away from the fact of what we've achieved this season. It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 371 matches for Liverpool at all levels. He has played 352 games for the senior side, in which he has scored 23 goals and assisted 92 times. He leaves with two Premier League medals and one UEFA Champions League trophy in his 10 years with the first team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More