Breaking: UK and Ireland to host Euro 2028

UEFA have announced that UEFA EURO 2028 will take place in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The decision was a mere formality after Turkey withdrew their bid earlier this month.

The summer tournament will see 24 nations taking part, with the final expected to be played at Wembley Stadium, which played host to the EURO 2022 final between Italy and England.

Ten stadiums have been selected to host the 2028 tournament, including Glasgow's Hampden Park and Dublin's Aviva Stadium. Belfast's Casement Park and Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock have also been included as venues, with the former yet to be renovated and the latter under construction.

BBC report that Cardiff's Principality Stadium is likely to host the opening match of the tournament. It will be the first major tournament to be played in Wales.

Tukey have joined hands with Italy to host the 2032 EUROs. The two countries had initially bid for both the 2028 and 2032 editions but withdrew their bid last week.

Qualifiers for the 2024 edition are currently ongoing with Germany to host the event.