“Breaks my heart”, “We are with you” – Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo dedicates 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United to his deceased baby boy

Football fans online reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United to his baby son, who tragically passed away last week. The 37-year-old forward missed the game against Liverpool following the unfortunate demise.

United went 2-0 down inside the opening 30 minutes at Arsenal, thanks to Nuno Tavares and Bukayo Saka's strikes. However, Ronaldo soon pulled one back for the visitors, which was also his 100th Premier League strike.

Midfielder Nemanja Matic floated in a cross that was converted by Ronaldo at the far post as United went into half-time 2-1 down. Meanwhile, football fans on Twitter were left emotional after Ronaldo dedicated his latest strike to his deceased newborn son. Here are some of the tweets:

an.__.nu @anfasannu for Cristiano Ronaldo That's goal numberfor Cristiano Ronaldo That's goal number 1⃣ 0⃣ 0️⃣ for Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 💯 https://t.co/Tuzw14WXmN

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated the goal to his baby boy… Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated the goal to his baby boy… ❤️ https://t.co/iuvSju4jFn

ً @madridreigns We are with you Cristiano. May your son rest in peace. We are with you Cristiano. May your son rest in peace. 💔 https://t.co/wA22vFmHHN

Filipe Orlando @MrFilipeOrlando Ronaldo dedicating his goal to his child who's just passed away breaks my heart Ronaldo dedicating his goal to his child who's just passed away breaks my heart 💔 https://t.co/shxJEMnHaJ

Ronaldo scored 84 times in the league during his first spell at the club. His 16th of the current campaign since returning to Old Trafford last summer took his tally into triple figures.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United from Juventus last summer. The 37-year-old has had a great first season back at Old Trafford. He is the Red Devils' leading goalscorer this season, scoring 22 goals in 36 appearances across competitions. He has also bagged three assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in great goalscoring form of late. The former Real Madrid forward scored a hat-trick against Norwich City earlier this month in his team's 3-2 win against Norwich City. The Portugal captain also scored a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year, with United winning by the same margin.

However, Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is uncertain despite the player contracted with the club till next summer. United are out of both domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League. With the club struggling to finish in the top four, Ronaldo is all set for a first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

United are sixth in the standings, three points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, with both London clubs having a game in hand. With the Gunners leading 3-1 with ten minutes to go, United's top-four hopes are all but over.

