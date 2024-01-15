"Brendan Rodgers didn’t know how to use me" - Roberto Firmino admits he wasn't upset when ex-Liverpool boss was sacked

Liverpool great Roberto Firmino has shed light on his time at the club under former manager Brendan Rodgers. He claimed that the Northern Irish tactician wasn't sure of how to use him to maximize his output.

Firmino joined the Reds in a €41-million move from Hoffenheim in the 2015 summer transfer window. He turned out to be one of Rodgers' last signings at Liverpool as he was sacked in October of that year.

Rodgers often deployed the Brazilian attacker on the wings, forcing him to track back and contribute in defense. However, Firmino, who grew into one of the world's best second strikers during his time under Jurgen Klopp, failed to make an impact.

In his book, ‘Si Senor: My Liverpool Years’, the forward detailed how he did not enjoy playing under Rodgers. He added that he wasn't upset to see the tactician get the sack by Liverpool. He wrote (via Liverpool Echo):

“On the pitch, I had a terrible start that left me wondering how this was going to work out. I rarely played as a striker and when I did it was as a winger, with Christian Benteke playing through the middle.

"I remember games against Manchester United and Arsenal where I played on the right side of midfield, with the responsibility to defend more than play; I spent so much of my time dropping so deep and so wide I was practically a full-back."

He added:

“I was a long way from the parts of the pitch where I could truly make an impact. It was clear that the coach, Brendan Rodgers, didn’t know how to use me. I don’t think he understood my style of play – I definitely never understood his plans for me. Maybe that was because he didn’t really have any."

Firmino left Liverpool in 2023 after eight glorious years that saw him win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. In all, he made 362 appearances for the Reds, scoring 111 and assisting 79 goals.

When Firmino got the chance to get one back at Rodgers during Liverpool's Premier League-winning 2019-20 season

Roberto Firmino got the chance to show his attacking prowess to Brendan Rodgers when the latter's Leicester City welcomed Liverpool during the 2019-20 season.

The Brazilian scored twice to lead the Reds to a 4-0 win as Klopp's men went on to win the league title that season. Talking about that particular match in his book, Firmino wrote:

“I never went towards the opposition’s fans, never taunted rivals, never provoked anyone and always shared the celebrations with team-mates. But that day at the King Power Stadium, I admit, I was delivering a message to the coach on the other bench, a reminder to Brendan Rodgers that he hadn’t believed in me like the boss [Klopp] did.”

The 32-year-old Firmino is currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al-Ahli after joining them on a free in the 2023 summer window. In 19 matches for them, he has scored and assisted thrice each.