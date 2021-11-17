Brendan Rodgers leads 3-man Manchester United shortlist as Solskjaer heads closer to the sack: Reports

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are keen on signing Brendan Rodgers as a replacement for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It is still unclear if and when Solskjaer will be sacked but the United board has reportedly decided that a change in management will be required.

However, there are currently not many options in the market as a replacement for the Norwegian. Manchester United were heavily linked with Antonio Conte in recent weeks but he signed for Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Brendan Rodgers is currently the preferred manager on a three-man shortlist that Manchester United have identified. The other two on the list are Ajax manager Eric Ten Hag and Spain national coach Luis Enrique.

utdreport @utdreport @samuelluckhurst] #mufc have started their succession planning to replace Solskjær as manager, with Brendan Rodgers the preferred candidate. United have privately decided a change of manager will be required, but it's still unclear when the club intends to sack Solskjær #mulive #mufc have started their succession planning to replace Solskjær as manager, with Brendan Rodgers the preferred candidate. United have privately decided a change of manager will be required, but it's still unclear when the club intends to sack Solskjær #mulive [@samuelluckhurst]

Brendan Rodgers is currently on a contract with Leicester City that runs until 2023. He joined the Foxes in 2018 and has consistently challenged for European spots. It was only due to an end-of-season collapse in the last two seasons that saw his side drop out of the Champions League spots.

Rodgers also won the FA Cup with Leicester City last season, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final. He even has managerial experience in the Premier League. Rodgers managed Liverpool for three and a half years and almost took them to the Premier League title in 2014.

Manchester United have decided that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must be replaced

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

When Liverpool arrived at Old Trafford and beat Manchester United 5-0 last month, it seemed certain that Solskjaer would be sacked. However, the board backed the manager at the time.

He returned with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League and a 3-0 win over Tottenham. However, United were completely dominated by Manchester City in a 2-0 defeat.

utdreport @utdreport @samuelluckhurst] A senior #mufc source has indicated Solskjær could remain manager until the end of the season #mulive A senior #mufc source has indicated Solskjær could remain manager until the end of the season #mulive [@samuelluckhurst]

Incidentally, it was Brendan Rodgers who piled the pressure on Solskjaer this season. His Leicester side defeated Manchester United 4-2 in a dominant performance in the Premier League.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United currently sit in the sixth spot in the Premier League table, nine points off the top. They have a few key fixtures coming up against Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal next in the Premier League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar