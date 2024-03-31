Brentford 1-1 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops as Bees rescue draw in late flurry | Premier League 2023-24

Two goals were scored late in stoppage time as Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 30.

Brentford made two changes from the side that lost to Burnley last time out. Sergio Reguilon and Frank Onyeka were replaced by Keane Lewis-Potter and Yegor Yarmolyuk.

Manchester United, meanwhile, stuck with the same lineup that beat Liverpool 4-3 in the exciting FA Cup clash last time out. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Mason Mount returned from injury and were named on the bench.

The hosts were the better side for most of the first period, hitting the woodwork twice through Ivan Toney and Mathias Jorgensen.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Bees hit the post two more times, while also having a goal disallowed for offside.

Manchester United took the lead in the 96th minute through substitute Mason Mount who scored his first goal for the club. A couple of lucky bounces saw the ball fall to Casemiro, who set the midfielder up for a simple finish to make it 1-0.

However, Brentford roared back quickly, getting the goal they deserved all game. A cross from Ivan Toney found Kristoffer Ajer, who headed home to level the score just moments before the final whistle.

The hosts were denied by the woodwork multiple times but managed to rescue a point against Manchester United. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit - Andre Onana

Onana has grown into confidence after a difficult start to his Manchester United career. The 27-year-old was a key reason to keep a roaring Brentford attack at bay, finishing with four saves in the game.

#4 Flop - Scott McTominay

The midfielder looked all out of sorts in the centre of the park as United were continuously out run over there. He struggled to create an impact, finishing with just one shot, no chances created and four passes into the final third.

#3 Hit - Brentford attack

Brentford looked extremely confident going forward and probably deserved all three points from the game. They hit the woodwork a total of four times, finishing with 31 shots in the game (five on target) with an xG of 2.60

#2 Flop - Marcus Rashford

It continues to be a difficult season for the winger who has been unable to emulate his performances from last campaign. Against Brentford, he was mostly a passenger and struggled to get into the game, finishing with just one dribble, two passes into the final third and six touches in the box.

#1 Hit - Mason Mount

Manchester United's No. 7 bagged his first goal for the club, having a huge impact after coming off the bench. He has struggled all season with injury but held his nerve to pull off a calm finish to open the scoring late in the game.