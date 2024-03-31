Brentford manager Thomas Frank labels Manchester United star as 'unplayable' after dramatic draw

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has showered praise on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho following a 1-1 Premier League draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (March 30).

The Bees, who lost 13 of their last 17 games across competitions before Saturday, failed to make the most of their domination against United. They recorded 31 shots and hit the woodwork four times, while Erik ten Hag's outfit managed to register 11 shots during the clash.

Despite Brentford's stellar display, Manchester United took the lead through Mason Mount in the 96th minute of the game. However, Kristoffer Ajer equalized just three minutes later to hand the hosts one point.

At a post-match press conference, Frank shared his thoughts on Brentford's outing against the Red Devils and pinpointed their opponents' strength in attacking areas. He said (h/t MEN):

"We beat Manchester United 4-0 [at home in the league] last season but I thought we performed better today. It was our best of the season. We faced United... they've been in form and their front three [is great]. At times, Garnacho [is] unplayable, [Marcus] Rashford back to a good level and [also Rasmus] Hojlund."

Garnacho, who left Atletico Madrid's youth team in 2020, has been in fine form this season. The 19-year-old has registered seven goals and four assists in 39 outings across competitions, including 30 starts, so far.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Frank claimed that his team deserved to win:

"There should have been only one winner, that could only be us. Then you go 1-0 down in the 96th minute and you think football is brutal. I almost lost faith in the football God but he gave a bit back. What a performance. We completely dominated the game and there could only be one winner. How we didn't win is incredible."

Erik ten Hag bemoans Manchester United's performance in 1-1 draw against Brentford

After his side's draw at Brentford, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stated that his players were second-best in terms of aggression in the encounter. He told reporters (h/t The Guardian):

"We didn't deserve to win, but if you're winning you have to take this. I would say normally we are good in these circumstances. We showed resilience all through the game but in points of aggressiveness, Brentford were better. There was spirit, fight but not enough."

Despite boasting 53% possession and completing 360 passes with 80% accuracy, the Old Trafford side failed to threaten Brentford much. While they created two big chances, their opponents had six big chances.

Manchester United, who are sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 29 outings, will next visit Chelsea on Thursday (April 4).