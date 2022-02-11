Brest vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 continues this weekend and will see Brest host Troyes at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday afternoon in the 24th game week of the French top-flight.

Brest were beaten 2-0 by Stade Rennais in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin. They managed just one shot on target all game en route to a second straight loss across all competitions.

The home side sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table with 28 points from 23 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Troyes this weekend.

The visitors have struggled for form on their return to the French top-flight. They played out a dour goalless draw against Metz in their last game, marking their sixth game without a win in their last seven league outings.

Troyes sit 16th in the league table with just 21 points from 23 games. They are just three points away from the bottom of the table and will be looking to widen that gap with a result at Brest this Sunday.

Brest vs Troyes Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between Brest and Troyes. The hosts have won seven of those games while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a Ligue 1 clash earlier this season which ended 1-1.

Brest Form Guide (Ligue 1): L-W-L-L-D

Troyes Form Guide (Ligue 1): D-L-W-L-D

Brest vs Troyes Team News

Brest

Sebastien Cibois is injured and will not play at the weekend. Paul Lasne has returned to training and is in contention to play the game.

Injured: Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes

Manager Bruno Irles will be unable to call on the services of Karim Azamoum, Renaud Ripart and Brandon Domingues this weekend as the trio are injured. Metinho and Hyun-Jun Suk are recovering from injuries and may not be available to play on Sunday.

Injured: Karim Azamoum, Brandon Domingues, Renaud Ripart

Doubtful: Metinho, Hyun-Jun Suk

Suspended: None

Brest vs Troyes Predicted XI

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot; Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Brendan Chardonnet, Lilian Brassier, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Franck Honorat, Hugo Magnetti, Haris Belkebla, Youssef Belaili; Steve Mounie, Jeremy Le Douaron

Troyes Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gauthier Gallon; Giulian Biancone, Adil Rami, Yoann Salmier, Abdu Conte; Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Rominigue Kouame, Mama Balde; Lebo Mothiba, Yoann Touzghar

Brest vs Troyes Prediction

Brest have lost four of their last five games across all competitions and failed to score any goals in all four games while conceding nine times.

Troyes are in even worse form with just one win in their last eight games across all competitions and two in their last 13. They have scored the joint-fewest goals in Ligue 1 this season. With both sides struggling for form at the moment, Sunday's clash could end level.

Prediction: Brest 1-1 Troyes

Edited by Shardul Sant