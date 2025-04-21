“Brightens up every game he takes part in” - Al-Okhdood coach explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is the ‘flag bearer’ of Saudi league 

Al-Okhdood manager Paulo Sergio has hailed Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as the flag bearer of the Saudi Pro League. The 57-year-old Portuguese tactician credited Ronaldo with positively transforming the level of football in the country.

Ad

Ronaldo made a surprise move to the Middle East late in December 2022, joining Al-Nassr after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. His move to Saudi Arabia has helped increase the visibility of the country’s top-flight football league, attracting a host of high-profile players from around Europe.

Despite being 40 years of age, Ronaldo’s influence has elevated the status of the Saudi Pro League. Speaking recently to Portuguese outlet Lusa, Paulo Sergio was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasizing how he has brought visibility to Saudi football. Sergio said (via GOAL):

Ad

Trending

“Cristiano is a flag bearer for the championship. He drives all the marketing around this league, gives it a lot of visibility and continues to score amazing goals and brighten up every game he takes part in.”

He added:

“At the time, it was already a championship with a lot of good players. Now, with permission to play with eight foreigners and with a very strong investment in football, it is a well thought out and structured project. Top-notch players are coming here, who would certainly be playing in the best championships in Europe.”

Ad

Saudi Pro League head of operations Carlo Nohra had previously claimed Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence had helped augment the league’s visibility and increased its revenue by 650%. In the ongoing season, Ronaldo leads the goal-scoring chart in the Saudi Pro League with 23 goals. He has scored 32 goals in 36 appearances for Al-Nassr across competitions this season.

"I was the pioneer of all that" – When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed credit for improving the Saudi Pro League

Back in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed credit for improving the Saudi Pro League a few months after his arrival. Ronaldo’s move to Saudi was initially met with criticism, with many saying his career at the top level was finished.

Ad

Since his move, other elite players from European football like Sadio Mane, Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante have also moved to the Saudi Pro League.

A few months after joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo took credit for influencing other players to follow the path he took. The Portuguese skipper said in the pre-match press conference of Portugal’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Slovakia (via FourFourTwo):

"As I said six months ago - and back then everybody thought I was crazy - now it's normal to play in the Saudi league. As an Al-Nassr player and as someone who has played there for eight months now, I knew this was going to happen. It's a privilege to change a culture not only of the country itself but also in what concerns the game. Having great players heading there is something that makes me extremely proud."

Ad

"Why not give them [Saudi Arabia] an opportunity if they have the potential and valour to bet on great players, and want to have one of the best leagues in the world. I was the pioneer of all that and feel very proud of it. What I want is that the Saudi league continues to evolve not only now, but also during the coming years - I'm hoping it becomes a top league."

Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 90 goals and provided 19 assists for the club in 100 appearances across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More