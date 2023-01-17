Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi clarifies Leandro Trossard stance amid Arsenal and Tottenham interest

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has clarified Leandro Trossard's situation at the club amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Belgian attacker was dropped for the side's brilliant 3-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday (January 14).

Trossard, 28, was not even on the bench as the Seagulls romped to victory over Jurgen Klopp's side. De Zerbi has been unhappy with the player's attitude as he continues to be linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium.

According to reports, Tottenham have had a £12 million bid rejected for the Belgian, who's also wanted by Arsenal. De Zerbi has commented on the speculation regarding Trossard, alluding to the player's agent talking to the media about a potential departure (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Maybe his agent fancies selling him for a lower transfer fee... surely, Trossard didn't tell me the truth."

He opened the door on the KRC Genk attacker coming back into the first-team fold at the Amex:

"Everyone in the dressing room knows how things went. But if Trossand wants to rejoin us with the right attitude, I am happy to coach him."

Football Daily @footballdaily Roberto De Zerbi reveals Leandro Trossard left a training session without saying anything in a very honest answer about his strained relationship with the player Roberto De Zerbi reveals Leandro Trossard left a training session without saying anything in a very honest answer about his strained relationship with the player ❌ Roberto De Zerbi reveals Leandro Trossard left a training session without saying anything in a very honest answer about his strained relationship with the player https://t.co/2UCEqtfuPo

Trossard has been in fine form this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 17 appearances across competitions. His contract with Brighton expires at the end of the season. Hence, the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham are trying to secure a cut-price deal in the ongoing January transfer window.

Harry Kane becoming increasingly frustrated with Tottenham's season following Arsenal defeat

Harry Kane cut a frustrating figure in the Arsenal loss.

Kane wore a face of exasperation throughout Tottenham's disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday (January 15). It was the first time since 2014 the Gunners won a league game at Spurs.

Antonio Conte's side made a promising start to the campaign but have come off the boil since the end of last year. They're fifth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by five points, having played one more game.

According to 90min, Kane has become frustrated with the situation at Tottenham. The English striker has bagged 17 goals in 27 games across competitions, but Spurs are still struggling.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🗣 Harry Kane: "I don't know, I mean Daniel Levy might want to sell me. He might be thinking 'If I could get £100m for you, then why not?' Do you know what I mean? I'm not going to be worth that for the next 2 or 3 years."



🎙️ The Overlap 🗣 Harry Kane: "I don't know, I mean Daniel Levy might want to sell me. He might be thinking 'If I could get £100m for you, then why not?' Do you know what I mean? I'm not going to be worth that for the next 2 or 3 years." 🎙️ The Overlap https://t.co/QPhHpfKHwi

He has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Manchester United, with his contract expiring in June 2024. Spurs are believed to be confident that Kane will renew his deal with the Lilywhites.

However, Kane's entourage haven't ruled out a departure for the 29-year-old, as he's yet to win silverware in club football.

Poll : 0 votes