Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi confirms Moises Caicedo stance as Arsenal plot improved £70 million offer

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi wants to keep hold of midfielder Moises Caicedo despite the ever-increasing interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal.

However, the manager stated that the team is ready to move on if he decides to leave in the coming days. De Zerbi claimed that the final decision will be made by the club hierarchy and is not in his hands.

Speaking in regards to Arsenal's interest in his star midfielder, Roberto de Zerbi was quoted as saying the following (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I would like Moises to finish the season with us, but we are ready to go forward without him."

He added:

“I respect his decision — I can’t be also the chairman, so we will see in the next days."

Arsenal have been looking to strengthen their midfield in the January transfer window and have identified Caicedo as their primary target.

The Gunners had made a bid of around £60 million, which was turned down by Brighton. This prompted Caicedo to publicly announce his intentions of moving to the league leaders on social media.

The Gunners are yet to give up on signing Caicedo in the last few days of the January transfer window. According to journalist Sami Mokbel, Arsenal could return with an improved offer of £70 million, which will include various add-ons.

Moises Caicedo was also banished from training and did not play a part in Brighton's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Seagulls, therefore, could be obliged to accept an improved offer from Mikel Arteta's side due to Caicedo's antics of forcing through a move.

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in February 2021. He has made 21 appearances for the Seagulls and has contributed a goal and an assist across all competitions.

Arsenal have already signed one player from Brighton this January

Should Arsenal sign Moises Caicedo, he will be the second player to arrive at the Emirates Stadium from Brighton.

The Gunners have already signed Belgian international Leandro Trossard from Roberto de Zerbi's side earlier this month for a fee of around £27 million.

The Gunners also signed defender Ben White from Brighton in the summer of 2021 for a large fee of around £50 million.

Arteta has used the England international as a makeshift right back, a role in which White has flourished this season.

