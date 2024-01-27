Brighton make surprise move for Arsenal target who is available for £30 million - Reports

Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion have made a surprise move to sign Arsenal target Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City this month. According to The Athletic, the Seagulls are keen to beat the Gunners to the signing of the versatile midfielder, who has enjoyed a great season so far.

Leicester City were relegated at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League season with a 9-22 record. This season, they have shown that their relegation was only a blip, as they look set to make a return to the Premier League.

Englishman Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the most influential players in Enzo Maresca's Foxes this season. The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and provided nine assists for the Foxes in 27 appearances in the Championship.

Brighton are in seventh place in the Premier League, three points clear of tenth-placed Newcastle United and three behind West Ham United in sixth. They finished in sixth place last season to qualify for Europe for the first time in their history.

Dewsbury-Hall has multiple admirers, including Arsenal and Brentford, but Brighton have jumped to the front of the queue to sign him this month, as per David Ornstein of The Athletic. Leicester City have made it clear that they will sell him only if their valuation of £30 million is met, but talks are ongoing between both sides.

After successfully reaching the last 16 in their first crack at European football, Roberto De Zerbi's squad is prepared to strengthen itself. They will try to reach an agreement with the Championship club over a move for Dewsbury-Hall before Arsenal do.

Thomas Partey returns to training for Arsenal

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has resumed training with Arsenal after spending three months on the sidelines due to a thigh injury. The former Atletico Madrid man has been out of action since early November, missing 13 games for his club, as well as his country's disappointing AFCON showing earlier this month.

Arsenal received inquiries regarding the availability of the experienced midfielder in the summer after the arrival of Declan Rice, but they did not receive concrete offers to sell him. The Gunners are, however, looking to sign another midfielder amid Partey's struggles with injuries recently.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian star is expected to be fit for the FA Cup Fourth Round clash against fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest on January 30. He will hope to feature in the game after such a lengthy spell on the sidelines.