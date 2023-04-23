Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister breaks silence on future amid transfer interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Manchester United and Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister recently shared an update about his future. The Argentine midfielder has been enjoying a stunning season so far.

He played a starring role in Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Mac Allister has also been in great form for his club side Brighton & Hove Albion this season.

The midfielder has scored 10 goals and has provided two assists in 31 matches across competitions so far this season. His remarkable run of form has attracted the interest of clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

The player, however, claimed that he is not thinking about a move away and is more than happy to stay at the AMEX beyond this season. He said (via 90min):

"The truth is that I am very happy at the club, I try not to think about the future. I know there's a lot of talk and I think it's normal after winning the World Cup. Already, in the January market, there was a lot of talk, but I'm very calm. I focus on playing, on training every day, on continuing to improve."

Mac Allister further said:

"Like I said, I have a lot of respect for Brighton. I respect this club a lot because I am very grateful. Later in the summer, we'll see. If an offer arrives that could be good for the club and for me, we will sit down and talk. If not, I will continue to be very happy at this club."

Alexis Mac Allister could be a handy addition to Liverpool or Manchester United

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield in the summer. The Reds have suffered in the middle of the park this season. Persistent injury issues to Thiago, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo have been detrimental to the team.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are not the same players that they once were. Hence, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp might look to explore the market in the summer for new midfielders.

Manchester United, meanwhile, don't have a proper backing for Bruno Fernandes in their ranks. Hence, Erik ten Hag might also look to explore the summer market.

Mac Allister, given his quality and ability to perform, could prove to be a very handy addition to either team.

