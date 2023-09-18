Brighton troll Manchester United on TikTok over disallowed Rasmus Hojlund goal after statement 3-1 win at Old Trafford

Brighton & Hove Albion trolled Manchester United after their 3-1 win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 16. They used YouTuber Mark Goldbridge's old FIFA video to mock Rasmus Hojlund's disallowed goal on social media platform TikTok.

Marcus Rashford delivered a pin-point cross for Hojlund to put it into the net and equalize after Brighton had taken a 1-0 lead. However, replays showed that the ball had rolled out of play just as Rashford sent in the cross, and as a result, it was ruled out by VAR.

Manager Erik ten Hag spoke of the disallowed goal in his post-match press conference. He was quoted by the club's official website as saying:

"In this period, we have to deal with setbacks and the disallowed goal, just before half-time, it was not our day, not our period. We fought back and then we get a goal, or at least we thought we got a goal and then it was disallowed. It's difficult, it's not falling on our side but it will change. The moment before half-time can get you back in the game."

Brighton posted a TikTok video, trolling United for the disallowed goal, on Sunday. Here's the post:

Ten Hag was also quizzed about the difference in spending and starting XI costs between the two teams after the game. The Dutchman said:

"I think all the teams are spending a lot of money. I think also Brighton, they spend money as everyone is doing and when Man United is coming, it inflates the price and that is also the truth."

Brighton's starting XI had cost them just over £16 million, while Manchester United spent nearly 20 times that to assemble their starting XI.

Manchester United have a tough clash up next

Manchester United will face Bayern Munich in their next fixture on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils will want to bounce back and Erik ten Hag is confident that his players will step up.

He told the club's official website:

"We have to fight back, stick together in this moment. It will pass away. It's not coming but we have to work for it and we have to believe in it and then we will turn it [around]. We have to analyse this game, see where we have to improve and then we go to the next opponents. It's a different competition, in Europe, we are looking forward but it is a great opportunity."

Bayern Munich also did not pick up all three points from their last league match. They drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen after the latter scored from a late penalty.