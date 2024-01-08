"Brilliant" - Alan Shearer feels one Arsenal star has been 'magnificent' throughout 2023-24 season

Former Newcastle United forward praised Arsenal defender William Saliba after the Gunners' 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Sunday (January 7).

While doing his commentary on BBC One, the former England international praised Arsenal's young French defender:

“What a season he is having, Saliba, eh! He has been brilliant, he has. He has been magnificent, he has.”

Saliba has made 28 appearances for the Gunners this season, registering one goal and one assist from the back. According to Footy Stats, the Frenchman has helped keep 10 clean sheets, conceding 25 goals. He has also been dribbled 0.05 times per 90 minutes this season.

Saliba's performance has been key in Arsenal challenging for the title this season and in topping their UEFA Champions League group.

However, he could not save Arsenal from crashing out of the FA Cup. Hosting Liverpool at the Emirates, Arsenal were looking to begin their new year on a positive note after ending 2023 with consecutive defeats.

The game was goalless till the 80th minute when Jakub Kiwior unfortunaltey turned in Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick into his own net. Luis Diaz doubled Liverpool's lead late in stoppage time to send the Reds through to the next round.

Arsenal have won once in seven games

The Gunners have registered one win, two draws and four losses across competitions in their last seven games. Mikel Arteta's men suffered a 1-0 loss to Unai Emery's Arsenal on December 9 and followed it up with a 1-1 draw with PSV in a dead-rubber Champions League game.

They returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, but since then, it has been three weeks without a win for Arsenal. A 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League against Liverpool was followed by defeats to London rivals West Ham United (2-0) and Fulham (2-1) to end 2023. They have now lost yet another game, this time a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Arsenal's next game is in the Premier League against Crystal Palace on January 20.