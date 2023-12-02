“Brilliant play" - Paul Merson in awe of Arsenal star's skill that led to opening goal in 2-1 win over Wolves

Pundit Paul Merson has hailed Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus for his dazzling piece of skill that set up Bukayo Saka's opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (December 2).

Saka broke the deadlock in the sixth minute of the Premier League clash at the Emirates, but Jesus deserved every bit of credit for setting up the goal. The Brazil international received the ball from the eventual goalscorer, held off Wolves defender Toti Gomes to find teammate Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The full-back set it up on a plate for Saka, who made no mistake as the Premier League leaders took the lead and never relinquished. Merson was especially impressed with Jesus' footwork (as per Sky Sports via TBR):

“I said Arsenal have started well and they’re 1-0 up, it’s Saka who’s scored it. Saka gets the ball on the right, and plays a little ball to Jesus on the edge of the box. His feet are absolutely amazing. He holds it up, flicks it back to Saka again. He rolls it around. Brilliant play.”

Seven minutes later, captain Martin Odegaard made it 2-0. Although Matheus Cunha reduced arrears for Wolves four minutes from time, Mikel Arteta's side held on to open up a four-point lead at the top, having played a game more.

"I'm really happy with the way we played" - Arsenal boss after Wolves win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased with the way his side took the three minutes despite not playing the 'perfect' game.

The Gunners, though, never trailed in the game and despite a late Wolves goal, held on to open up a lead atop the standings. Arteta reckons the margin of victory could have been bigger but he's nonetheless pleased with the win.

The Spaniard told BBC Match of the Day:

“Football is not perfect, but I’m really happy with the way we played. It should have been a much bigger scoreline. We made a mistake, and they take the chance, and it’s game on in the Premier League.

“We had chances, and we didn’t put them away, but we kept trying. We had some big, big chances to put the game to bed. We have to keep winning matches and performing the way we are."

Next up for the league leaders is a trip to Luton Town three days later before another trip - to Aston Villa - beckons next Saturday (December 9).