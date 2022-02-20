"He's been brilliant since he came in" - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson delivers verdict on Luis Diaz after 3-1 Norwich win

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has provided his thoughts on the Reds' winter arrival Luis Diaz following the side's victory over Norwich City on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side reduced the gap with Premier League table-toppers Manchester City to six points with a 3-1 win against the Canaries at Anfield.

The visitors surprised everyone in attendance as they took the lead in the opening minutes of the second half. However, the Reds came from behind to secure the victory.

Sadio Mane brought the game back to square one with a stunning overhead kick, while Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead. Winter arrival Diaz then sealed the match in the 81st-minute as he scored his first goal for the club.

Delivering his verdict on the Colombian, Henderson explained that he has been impressed with Diaz's work rate in both training and games. The Liverpool skipper hailed his team-mate's contributions since joining the Reds as 'brilliant'. He told Match of the Day:

"He's been brilliant since he came in. His work rate in training and games. His quality as well, one versus one. His finishing you can see is top drawer as well. So I'm really pleased for him. Hopefully, that will give him a boost in confidence to keep going."

It was Henderson who provided the assist for Diaz's goal on Saturday. The Englishman also lifted the lid on how the two combined to find the back of the net against Dean Smith's side. He said:

"When he makes the run it's easy to play the pass. It's a great pass and finish so I should be thanking him."

Having netted his first goal for the Reds on Saturday, Diaz will be looking to add more to his tally before the end of the season. The 25-year-old could be in line to start his second Premier League game in a row. The Anfield outfit face Leeds United on Wednesday, with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino sidelined with injuries.

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto in the winter

The Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Luis Diaz's signature in the winter transfer window. They acquired the Colombian from FC Porto for an initial fee of £37m.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool were grateful to Tottenham for lowering the price tag of Luís Diaz. Porto initially demanded €80m, which the Reds weren't prepared to pay but Spurs put in months of hard work to lower the fee and then Liverpool simply matched the offer.



(Source: Liverpool were grateful to Tottenham for lowering the price tag of Luís Diaz. Porto initially demanded €80m, which the Reds weren't prepared to pay but Spurs put in months of hard work to lower the fee and then Liverpool simply matched the offer.(Source: @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Liverpool were grateful to Tottenham for lowering the price tag of Luís Diaz. Porto initially demanded €80m, which the Reds weren't prepared to pay but Spurs put in months of hard work to lower the fee and then Liverpool simply matched the offer. (Source: @TheAthleticUK) https://t.co/RG22nkdyzN

Diaz made 28 appearances for the Portuguese giants across all competitions this season before his move in January. He scored 16 goals and provided six assists in those games.

The 25-year-old forward now has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027. He will look to follow in the paths of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota by establishing himself as a key attacker for the Reds.

