"Brilliant start to his Liverpool career" - Jamie Carragher says 22-year-old has 'great attributes' after 1-0 West Ham win

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on new arrival Ibrahima Konate. The player-turned-pundit believes the centre-back has shown his qualities despite not starting week-in-week-out for the Reds this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports during Liverpool's 1-0 win over West Ham United, Jamie Carragher said the following on the rise of Ibrahima Konate. He said:

"He has had a brilliant start to his Liverpool career, he really really has, Ibrahima Konate. Hasn’t played every week, Konate, young player with great attributes, is a very good passer of the ball, can play out from the beck."

Diaz looked sharp again & Konate again looked the part again!! 🏻 #LIVWHU scrappy win!Diaz looked sharp again & Konate again looked the part again!! #LIVWHU scrappy win! Diaz looked sharp again & Konate again looked the part again!!👌🏻 https://t.co/9YrFqqXx5h

Ibrahima Konate was the Reds' only summer signing back in 2021. They signed him from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for a fee of £36 million. Despite his price tag, Jurgen Klopp has slowly integrated him into the starting XI.

The 22-year-old defender played alongside Virgil van Dijk in defense during their 1-0 win over West Ham.

Konate made a slow start to the game but was quick to settle in. The French U21 international was vital in keeping West Ham forward Michail Antonio quiet in the game.

Ibrahima Konate also featured in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea last weekend. The 22-year-old defender was a late substitute as the game looked destined for extra time. Konate also managed to score his penalty in the shootout.

As things stand, Ibrahima Konate has made 18 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, with eight of them coming in the Premier League. The defender, however, is yet to score his first goal for his new team.

The former RB Leipzig defender could be seen as the long-term centre-back partner to van Dijk.

Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 win over West Ham United

Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 win over David Moyes' West Ham side at Anfield on Saturday. A solitary first-half goal from Sadio Mane was enough for the Reds to claim all three points against a side that beat them earlier this season.

The win now piles some pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The defending champions are now just three points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side. The Reds also have a better goal difference compared to the Cityzens.

It is worth mentioning that Manchester City face rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. A win for United will indirectly aid the Reds in their quest for the Premier League title.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar