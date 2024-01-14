"Brilliant, tell it like it is", "Good riddance" - Manchester United fans react to viral video of Jadon Sancho being called a 'lazy fu***r'

Jadon Sancho completed his long-awaited move to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United last week, and quickly settled into life back in the Bundesliga. The Englishman was impressive in his second debut for the German club, and remained calm in the face of heckling by a fan.

Sancho will be keen to put the first-half of the season at Manchester United behind him after what happened at the club. A falling-out with manager Erik ten Hag saw him frozen out of the first team for months.

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic opted to start Jadon Sancho from the bench against Darmstadt. The 23-year-old watched on as Julian Brandt opened the scoring for them in the first half of the encounter.

At the half-time interval, the English forward made his way from the bench to the dressing room when a fan verbally attacked him, calling him a "lazy f*cker." His response was cool as he just let out a smirk before continuing on his way to the locker room.

"Erik Ten Hag wants to talk to you…you’re a lazy f*cker," the fan can be heard shouting in a video shared on X.

Here are some reactions from fans on X following the verbal attack Sancho.

Jadon Sancho came on as a substitute in the 55th minute as a replacement for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Despite not having played since August, Sancho showed his quality with a fine assist for veteran forward Marco Reus to double his side's lead.

Youssoufa Moukoko scored a late third for Dortmund as they claimed a superb win away from home. They are in fifth place following the match, and will look to find greater consistency in the second half of the season.

Jadon Sancho set to put Manchester United behind him

Jadon Sancho enjoyed the best days of his career so far when he was a Borussia Dortmund player between 2017 and 2021. The winger took a step rarely taken by English players before him by moving to Germany at 16, and his career received a significant boost.

The move to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 did not go as planned, and Erik ten Hag managed to force him out of the team. With an assist and a win on his second debut, Sancho will have done his confidence a world of good ahead of a pivotal point in his career.

The English forward has to prove to himself and the fans that his ill-advised spell in England will not define his career. A strong performance on loan at Dortmund is all he needs to set himself up for the rest of his career.