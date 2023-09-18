“Bring him back”, “Miss this friendship” – Fans in awe as Mohamed Salah reunites with ex-Liverpool star in new Pepsi ad

Liverpool fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after Mohamed Salah reunited with former Reds centre-back Dejan Lovren in a Pepsi advertisement.

Lovren plied his trade at Anfield for six seasons between 2014 and 2020, where he made 185 appearances across all competitions and also scored eight goals. He went on to join Zenit Saint Petersburg for three seasons before joining Ligue 1 side Lyon this summer.

The 34-year-old played alongside Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah for three seasons, winning the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. The pair also formed a close friendship together off the pitch.

Despite Lovren being away from Merseyside, the pair have maintained their bond over the years. This was made evident via Pepsi's new advertisement which featured the pair hilariously showing off their acting skills by sampling various dishes.

The full ad can be viewed below:

Fans reacted in awe, with one fan posting:

"Bring him back just for vibes."

Another wrote:

"Miss this friendship"

Emile Heskey believes Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League

Former Liverpool forward Emile Heskey recently admitted he believes Mohamed Salah is destined to join the Saudi Pro League. He also disclosed that Jurgen Klopp and Co. may already have a replacement lined up.

Salah has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world over the past six seasons. The 31-year-old right winger has scored 188 goals and provided 83 assists in 310 appearances, winning seven major trophies for Liverpool.

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad attempted to sign the Egyptian King this summer but reportedly had their verbal bid of £150 million rejected. They are expected to return in the upcoming transfer windows.

Heskey said (via GOAL):

“Probably! They are not going to go away. He is the biggest Muslim football player in the world. The biggest win for them would be to get the biggest Muslim football player in the world. They are trying to take over all sports – boxing goes there, the Formula One, UFC."

"Football is arguably one of the biggest in the world, and Salah one of the biggest Muslim stars, so I wasn’t surprised that they went after him."

He added:

"It was a huge offer and I expect them to keep coming and keep raising that bar. It’s not just for the duration of his contract, they are probably looking for him to be an ambassador for them for life. I don’t see them going away.”

When asked if the Reds would sign an established superstar to replace him, Heskey replied:

“Very good question. I don’t think it’s in Liverpool’s ethos to do that. When it comes to their recruitment, I don’t think that is how they see things – they look at the full package and potential going forward."

"I don’t know if Jurgen would want to go and get a superstar with all of the stuff that comes with it. Would he really want to do that? I don’t think he would. They have probably already eyed up who could be the next Mo Salah."

Liverpool are back in action against LASK in the Europa League group stages on September 21.