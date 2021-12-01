“Bring him back, we need to rotate” - Arsenal fans urge Mikel Arteta to make crucial starting XI change for Manchester United clash

Arsenal fans have urged Mikel Arteta to start Kieran Tierney for the clash against Manchester United on Thursday night. The head coach has a few tough decisions to make with his squad selection, with the left-back slot being a particular headache.
New Portuguese import Nuno Tavares, who signed this summer, initially stepped in to replace Tierney after the Scotsman picked up an injury in October. Arsenal’s summer signing took the opportunity with both hands and has flourished since. The young defender has produced some outstanding performances for Arsenal, including a brilliant outing against Newcastle last week.
Nevertheless, some sections of the Arsenal fanbase feel Kierien Tierney would be better suited for this heavyweight showdown. Tavares had a poor game at Anfield against Liverpool two weeks ago and that is a point of concern for the fans. In fairness to the Portuguese full-back, the entire Arsenal team put in a poor performance that night.
Arsenal fans want Tierney unleashed on an out-of-sorts Manchester United team that will be led by the inexperienced Michael Carrick. If Tierney gets the nod, the Scotsman is expected to handle a rejuvenated Jadon Sancho. The Englishman has notably broken his Manchester United duck and scored in consecutive games.
Arsenal sit five points ahead of last season's runner-up, Manchester United, at the start of the festive fixtures. The Gunners will travel to Old Trafford hoping to extend or at least maintain the gap over their fierce rivals.
Here are some Arsenal faithfuls with their message to Arteta:
I'm hopeful about Bukayo Saka: Mikel Arteta on Arsenal star
According to the Arsenal manager, the side remain hopeful that Bukayo Saka will be fit enough to join the squad against Manchester United tomorrow. While Mikel Arteta confirmed that Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac will remain sidelined, he expressed some doubt about Saka:
“We have a doubt with Bukayo and another few knocks that we got against Newcastle. Today is the day to assess everybody and see if they can be fit for tomorrow and then make a decision on the lineup and the squad."
Arteta added:
“I am hopeful [about Bukayo] but we don’t know. Obviously, it’s a really short turnaround and the player has to be comfortable playing with a little injury. Let’s see how it is in training.”