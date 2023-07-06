"Bring him back for a season", "Ronaldo, not human" - Real Madrid fans react as club posts Cristiano Ronaldo goal compilation on Twitter

Real Madrid recently posted a Cristiano Ronaldo goal compilation on their social media handle. Fans on Twitter are reacting after Los Blancos posted a video.

The compilation showed off a few of the Portuguese superstar's iconic 450 goals for the club. His bicycle kick against Juventus, leaping header against Manchester United, and free kick goal against Manuel Neuer were part of the goals.

Fans were left nostalgic by the club's greatest-ever player's compilation. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Bring him back for a season. We deserve it."

Another fan wrote:

"As a Messi I have to admit and say RONALDO NOT HUMAN HES THE GOAT."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United. He helped the club win four UEFA Champions League titles before his 2018 departure for Juventus.

Three of those UCLs came in back-to-back seasons, with the Portuguese being the top scorer in all of those editions.

Overall, he arguably played the most devastating football of his career in the Spanish capital. Despite leaving the club almost five years ago, Ronaldo remains fondly remembered among Madridistas.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Los Blancos posted a Ronaldo goal compilation on social media:

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale made a claim about the Portuguese

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale became teammates at Real Madrid back in 2013, when the Welshman joined the Spanish club from Tottenham Hotspur. Along with Karim Benzema, they formed the famous BBC trio.

Bale recently spoke about how he perceived Ronaldo as a teammate. Speaking about the Portuguese ace, Bale said that he used to get upset for not scoring even if the team won by a big margin.

He said (via MARCA):

"He was actually okay. He had his moments like, for example, we win 5-0 but he doesn't score, so he comes in and throws his boots like he's angry. It's like a team winning the Ryder Cup but you didn't get a point so you're angry. But, he was a nice guy. We didn't have any problems."

Ronaldo and Bale won four UEFA Champions League trophies together as teammates. While the pair might not be best friends outside the pitch, they did perfectly fine on it.

