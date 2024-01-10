"Bring him to Barcelona ASAP", "Sack Xavi now" - Fans react as Gerard Pique announces he will become a coach

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique recently announced that he would be returning to football in 2024, albeit in a managerial role. The announcement sent Barca fans all across the globe into a frenzy, with many calling for him to become the manager of the Catalan side.

Pique ranks fifth in appearances made for Barcelona in all competitions, playing an astounding 616 games across 14 seasons. He won every trophy that was on offer, winning the La Liga nine times, the Spanish Cup seven times and the Champions League thrice.

The defender was also a key part of two Barcelona treble-winning squads, in 2008-09 and 2014-15, respectively. He has established himself as a legend at the club and fans want him to extend his legacy and lead them back to glory.

Pique, who retired from football in November 2022, wrote a message to his fans on X:

"Its a new year, and after thinking carefully, I have decided to return to football. I miss it a lot. This time it won't be as a player. It will be as a coach. I'll share more details at the end of the week."

Barcelona's fans, who have wanted Pique to take up a role in the Barca administration due to his passion for the badge were vocal in their support for his new coaching adventure.

"Bring him to Barcelona ASAP," wrote one fan.

"Sack Xavi now," wrote another.

Here are some more reactions to Xavi's announcement:

Pique has been involved with football in other capacities. He acquired fifth-tier Spanish side FC Andorra in 2018 and has taken them to the Segunda Division within just four seasons. With his leadership, tactical nous and vision, Pique has all the tools to succeed in his new venture as a manager.

Barcelona struggle against 4th-tier side Barbastro to reach Copa del Rey R16

Barcelona's bid to win a record-extending 32nd Copa del Rey continued as they narrowly edged past fourth-tier side UD Barbastro in a 3-2 win.

Manager Xavi fielded a mixed lineup consisting of youth, rotational players and regular starters. The Blaugrana got off to the perfect start in the 18th minute when emerging starlet Fermin Lopez slotted the ball in from Raphinha's cross.

Raphinha, who has been linked heavily with a move away from Barcelona, grabbed a goal of his own, as he tapped in young fullback Hector Fort's cross to double Barca's lead. Barbastro were not done though, as former La Masia striker Adria de Mesa scored to bring it back down to 2-1.

In the dying moments though, Barca's pressure paid off, as they won a penalty which Robert Lewandowski calmly slotted away. There were a few nervy moments at the end when they conceded a penalty themselves.

It was promptly smashed in by Marc Prat to make it 3-2 but the Blaugrana held on to ensure their progress into the next round.

Barcelona now face Osasuna in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals. The absence of key players like Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Gavi could make things difficult for the Catalan outfit.