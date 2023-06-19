"Bring him to the Bernabeu", "Dream transfer" - Fans urge Real Madrid to sign England star after his hilarious interaction with Jude Bellingham

A section of Real Madrid fans have urged the club to sign England winger Bukayo Saka after a video of him interacting with compatriot Jude Bellingham surfaced.

Los Blancos completed the signing of Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €103 million plus add-ons. The midfielder is currently on national duty with England for their UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

In a video that surfaced online, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka was seen greeting Bellingham as he shook hands with him and gave him a hug. While doing so, the winger sang Real Madrid's anthem:

"Hala Madrid Y Nada Mas"

As the video surfaced, many Los Blancos fans jumped on the opportunity to urge the club to sign the Arsenal forward. One fan tweeted:

"Bring him to the Bernabeu. He's worthy"

Another fan referenced the Spanish giants' interest in Kylian Mbappe, saying:

"Saka would be a dream transfer. Unfortunately we're bending down for a turtle"

Here are some other reactions from Real Madrid fans as Saka singing the club anthem to congratulate Bellingham surfaced:

Saka has been one of the standout performers for Arsenal in recent seasons. He scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 38 Premier League games last season as the Gunners challenged for the title. They, however, finished second behind Manchester City.

Saka only recently signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, hence, the possibility of a move away seems far-fetched.

Jude Bellingham on being shocked at Real Madrid's interest in him

Bellingham has been one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football in recent times. The English midfielder garnered interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City in England. However, he chose to move to Real Madrid instead.

Speaking after his announcement as a Los Blancos player, Bellingham revealed how he was shocked when he heard about the club's interest in him. He stated that he was determined to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It was a bit of a surprise when my dad sat me down 12 or 15 months ago and told me there was interest from Real Madrid. When he said that I had goosebumps, my heart was close to stopping! It’s something you don’t expect growing up," Bellingham said (via The Sun).

"We had a meeting at my house and that was the moment it was definite. After I made my decision, I wanted it to happen very quickly. It wasn’t a case of other teams not being good but, for me, Madrid is the greatest," he added.

Playing as a central midfielder, the 19-year-old contributed 14 goals and seven assists in 42 games across competitions for Borussia Dortmund last season. He also helped England reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, contributing one goal and one assist in five games.

