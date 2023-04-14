"Bring him to the Camp Nou", "Pure Violation" - Fans react as Sofiane Boufal takes dig at Cristiano Ronaldo and admits his favorite club is Barcelona

Moroccan star Sofiane Boufal took massive aim at Cristiano Ronaldo by saying he enjoyed watching the Portuguese ace cry at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also admitted that he wants to play for Barcelona.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who plies his trade with Qatari side Al-Rayyan, was a part of the legendary Morocco squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year.

Beocming the first African team to reach the last-four of the competition, Morocco picked up some big scalps along the way, including a 1-0 win over Ronaldo's Portugal in the quarter-finals. The 38-year-old was helpless as his side crashed out and was later seen in tears as he headed down the tunnel.

Boufal has now mocked the Al-Nassr star over his World Cup agony, revealing that he enjoyed watching him weep as the Moroccan prefers Messi over him, while also stating his love for Barcelona.

Speaking to Qatari sports channel Alkass, Boufal said:

“With all due respect to Ronaldo, I enjoyed seeing him cry more than how we cried. I prefer Messi over Ronaldo and the club I wish to play for is Barcelona."

His comments opened the Pandora's Box on Twitter, where Barcelona supporters hailed the star for his views and urged the club to sign him.

One fan asked the Catalans to "bring him to Camp Nou," while another said it was a "pure violation" of Cristiano Ronaldo for such an audacious remark.

Cristiano Ronaldo in agony, Lionel Messi rejoices in glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It was a World Cup of contrasts for the two GOATs, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. While Ronaldo endured a struggling campaign in Qatar, scoring just once, Messi starred for Argentina and led them to the title.

One walked out of his final match in tears, while the other rejoiced in the ultimate glory.

For many, Messi's crowning moment effectively settled the debate with Ronaldo over who's the greatest of all time. Although given the cyclical nature of football and the massive support both players draw from around the world, the discussions are likely to continue for time immemorial.

