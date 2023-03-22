"Bring him home", "Always welcome at Barca" - Barcelona fans urge club to re-sign former player amid recent speculations of possible return

Barcelona fans have reacted positively to Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being reportedly linked with a return to Catalonia.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants view the 33-year-old as a cost-friendly option to bolster their attack this summer. Currently, Robert Lewandowski has no real competition up front in the No. 9 position.

Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal on a free transfer in January 2022. He went on to have a strong season in La Liga, where he netted 11 times in 18 matches.

However, with the arrival of Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, Aubameyang was deemed surplus to requirements at Spotify Camp Nou last summer. Barcelona sold him to Chelsea for a fee of £10 million on deadline day.

The Gabon international has fallen out of favor under manager Graham Potter and hasn't started in the Premier League since his team's 1-0 loss to Arsenal in November. He was also left out of the Blues' UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout rounds this season.

Furthermore, Aubameyang was spotted celebrating with his former teammates in the Barcelona dressing room after their 2-1 league win over Real Madrid on 19 March. This has fueled speculation linking him with another move to the Blaugrana in the space of a year and a half.

Barca fans seem to have reacted positively to such rumors. Here are some of the best reactions from them, as found on Twitter:

Manager Xavi Hernandez is reportedly on board with the idea of re-signing the Chelsea outcast. His contract at Stamford Bridge runs until the end of next season.

What Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said after leaving Barcelona for Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang explained that he had 'unfinished business' in the Premier League after joining Chelsea from Barcelona last summer.

Speaking in an interview in September after arriving in SW6, the former Arsenal striker said (h/t Evening Standard):

"I’m really happy, it’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting."

'Auba' scored 92 times in 163 games across competitions for Arsenal during his four-year stay at the Emirates. However, he never managed to win the Premier League title.

The 2015 'African Player of the Year' is now set to end the season with Chelsea without a domestic trophy. The Blues are active in the UEFA Champions League, where they face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals next month.

Aubameyang, however, will not be a part of any team manager Graham Potter fields in Europe this campaign.

