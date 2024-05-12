"Bring the title home", "Give Ten Hag the letter tonight" - Fans react as Arsenal defeat Manchester United 1-0 in PL fixture

Fans reacted on social media as Arsenal secured a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester United to give them a slight edge in the Premier League race on May 12. Notably, the Gunners have been in ruthless form in recent weeks. However, against the Red Devils, they seemed to stumble at times but held on long enough.

Perennial Premier League winners Manchester City are in second place, only one point behind Arsenal, with one game in hand over the Gunners. It will be a race to the wire, which Mikel Arteta's men have ensured with the three points they snatched up at Old Trafford. It won't be easy chasing the title against a behemoth like City, but they have done their best in their penultimate game of the season.

They started the game as the more dominant side, and it paid off as Casemiro kept Kai Havertz onside. The German striker squared the ball for Leandro Trossard to finish in the 20th minute. However, the Red Devils pushed for the elusive equalizer in the second half. But it eluded them throughout, as Arsenal's defense held impervious and kept the clean sheet.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to react to the match:

"Arsenal we’ve done a favour to you, now please go on and win the league," a fan said.

"Give Ten Hag the letter tonight. 😫😫" another fan demanded.

"I’m not even angry I’m used to y’all being sh*t, not new," a fan proclaimed.

"Sell many of them out immediately," a Manchester United fan was angry.

"27 wins in a season, most in the PL. What a season so far," a Gooner added.

"Taking it to the final match 💪 So proud of this team," another said.

"Bring this title home," a third prayed.

Others said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United legend claims club are doing worse under manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes the club is doing much worse than they did under Erik Ten Hag than they did under David Moyes a decade ago.

The Red Devils' all-time record goalscorer was part of the team that limped to the club’s worst Premier League finish at the time. They finished seventh with 64 points. However, he believes the club is currently worse off.

Speaking with the press before the Red Devils took on Arsenal at Old Trafford, the England legend said (via Irish Mirror):

"I've come and have no idea what is going to happen here, so that is the disappointing thing. Throughout the season, the goals they have conceded, the lack of desire at times. We finished seventh when David Moyes was here, but it never ever, I know Moyes lost his job, but it never felt as bad as what it is now."

Manchester United went on to lose the game 1-0 to Arsenal and now look certain to miss out on European football next season. They are eighth with 54 points and cannot match Moyes' tally from the 2013-14 season.

However, they will look to pull off a shock win in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.