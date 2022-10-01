“Bringing out the best in players around him” – Ex-Manchester United defender hails Arsenal star for first-half display against Tottenham 

Former Manchester United defender Danny Higginbotham has praised Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus for his first-half performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London derby is level at 1-1 at the break, as Thomas Partey's opener for the hosts was canceled from the penalty spot by Harry Kane. Higginbotham, now a pundit, has spoken highly of Jesus for his impact in the opening 45 minutes.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



88% pass accuracy

6 ground duels won

2/2 dribbles completed

1/1 aerial duels won

1 key pass

1 shot on target



The former player noted how the Brazilian caused all sorts of problems for Tottenham's defence and added that Jesus is getting the best out of the players around him. He wrote on Twitter:

"Jesus dragging Spurs defence all over the place and creating space for teammates. What a signing he has been. Bringing out the best in players around him."

Jesus completed 88% of his passes and won six ground duels in the opening stanza and has been a key player for the Gunners so far.

Since joining from Manchester City on a £45 million transfer in the summer, the 25-year-old has been his best form. In seven top-flight games before today, he struck four times and assisted thrice and looks set to have a highly productive campaign.

Arsenal lost control of game to allow Spurs back into it

Arsenal started the derby brightly and put their visitors under pressure, going ahead in the 20th minute through Thomas Partey. However, Spurs slowly grew into the game and restored parity following a spell of sustained pressure.

Gabriel hacked down Richarlison inside the box as the latter sought to make a shot but ended up conceding a penalty instead.

Kane, who's made the fixture his own with his scoring prowess against the Gunners, clinically slotted the ball home to make it 1-1. With both teams in fine form this season, the game has been tight, and an interesting second half beckons.

