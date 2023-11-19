"Bringing the trophy home again" "Greatest captain in Portuguese history" - Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal beat Iceland

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal finished their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on a perfect note with a 2-0 win against Iceland on Sunday (November 19).

Selecao already qualified for next year's European Championships next year but achieved an astounding feat with their victory. They won Group J with 10 wins from 10 games, the first time they have finished on this record in their history.

Otavio nearly gave Portugal the lead in the 12th minute when his cross-shot struck the frame of the goal. But, Roberto Martinez's men did go in front after 36 minutes courtesy of a sumptuous strike from Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United captain was found by Bernardo Silva and he struck past Iceland goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson.

Iceland did show signs of life and went close to equalizing in the 50th minute. OH Leuven winger Jon Thorsteinsson sent a volley just past Selecao goalkeeper Diogo Costa's post.

Although Age Hareide's side pushed for an equalizer it didn't arrive and Portugal doubled their lead in the 66th minute. Ricardo Horta reacted to a loose ball in Iceland's box to put the Group J winners 2-0 up thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's assist.

Iceland went agonizingly close to getting on the scoresheet in the 90+2nd minute when midfielder Arnor Ingvi Traustason tried his luck at goal. It took a deflection and hit the crossbar before Costa claimed.

Overall it was a comfortable night for Portugal who head to Euro 2024 as Group J winners. One fan expects Martinez's side to win the competition next year in Germany:

"We are bringing the trophy home again."

Another fan hailed Ronaldo's contribution as skipper:

"The greatest captain in Portuguese history."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to yet another victory for Selecao das Quinas to finish their qualifying campaign:

Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his time playing for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a superb European qualifying campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the latter stages of his illustrious career but he's still shining on the international stage. The 38-year-old finished the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with an excellent record of 10 goals and two assists in 10 games.

The Al-Nassr superstar has worn a smile on his face with each passing game he plays for Selecao recently. He alluded to this in a recent Instagram post:

"Feeling of joy every time we return to our team!"

There is a good reason behind Ronaldo's enjoyment as of late as he and Portugal have majorly impressed under Martinez. The 2016 UEFA European Champions are undefeated in all games under the Spanish coach and he's got Selecao playing some excellent football.

Cristiano Ronaldo will likely captain his nation at next year's Euros in Germany. He will be eager to win yet another trophy with Portugal.