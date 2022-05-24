“Brings that extra edge” – Peter Crouch chooses Premier League’s player of the year

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has chosen Mohamed Salah as his Premier League Player of the Season.

The Englishman looked back on the season and gave his opinion on who should win the award. Writing in his column in the Daily Mail, the former striker picked the Liverpool man for his goal contributions this season. He wrote:

"It's got to be Mohamed Salah, that has to be the general consensus. The sheer volume of goals (23) and assists (14) and that relentlessness to be at his maximum. Looking at Liverpool, I absolutely love Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk's the best around at centre half but Salah brings that extra edge to them every week. To contribute those numbers as the talisman of that team means he has to win player of the year."

Salah ended the season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League along with Tottenham's Heung-min Son, as well as the top provider. However, the Egyptian could not help lead Liverpool to the title, as Manchester City pipped the Reds to the trophy by one point.

"I think he is a future England captain" - Crouch on his Premier League Young Player of the Year

Rice has been one of the league's best midfielders

Peter Crouch also picked West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice as his Premier League Young Player of the Year. The 23-year old was one of the standout midfielders in the league this season and Crouch praised his development as a player. He wrote:

"Declan Rice deserves it – and at 23 just qualifies! He is the heartbeat of that West Ham team and I like players who go out there with a smile on their face and look like they're enjoying it. He's gone from being a holding midfielder, a sitter, to become this dynamic player who is capable of doing all that defensive stuff but can go past people and take a game on. West Ham's European journey was largely down to him and I think he is a future England captain."

