"Bro not bad" - Cristiano Ronaldo impressed by star player who was released by Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been praised by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his gym work, as posted on social media. Ozil posted a video of him working out in the gym five weeks ago.

His former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo, who is himself renowned for his fit physique, recently stumbled upon the post, commenting:

"Bro not bad"

Here's the post made by Ozil:

Ozil retired from football in 2023. He was released by the Gunners back in January 2021, when Arsenal terminated his contract. After that, Ozil has played for Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir. During his Arsenal career, the German playmaker racked up 44 goals and 79 assists in 254 games for the club.

Prior to his eight-year stint at Arsenal, Ozil spent three years of his career at Real Madrid, where he played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Together, they registered 39 goal contributions in 149 games at Santiago Bernabeu. Overall, for the Los Blancos, Ozil hit 27 goals and laid down 81 assists in 159 games.

Gerard Pique gives his take on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry

For the majority of the football fans of the 21st century, the great debate has been the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two bonafide superstars are legends in their own right, having won a staggering 13 Ballon d'Ors between them, among other honors.

Having been teammates with both players, former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique gave his take on the two veteran stars. He said (via TalkSport):

"I think that they are both amazing. We are talking about two of the best players, not just in the world but the history of this sport. I always said that Messi has some talent that no one has. I mean, he has the ball and his speed controlling the ball.

"The ball doesn't go two metres far from his foot, it's always there. It's impossible to catch him, this talent I didn't see from anyone."

Addressing Ronaldo's strengths, Pique added:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is such a different player, they are very different. He is tall, strong, he's really complete. He can do anything. He can do goals with the head, free-kicks, penalties, take one on one. For me, it's like Messi is not human, but Cristiano is the best of the humans."

Ronaldo (39) is currently playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League while Messi (36) represents Inter Miami in the Major Soccer League.