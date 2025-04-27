“Bro came in and shut down the rubbish”, “Was unstoppable” - Fans hail 26-year-old Barcelona star for his role in Copa del Rey final win

Barcelona fans online have lauded Ronald Araujo for his performance in their 3-2 Copa del Rey final victory over Real Madrid. The game was played on Saturday (April 26).

Jules Kounde popped up with a winner in the 116th minute for the Blaugrana, as Hansi Flick's side fought back from 2-1 down. It marked their first victory in the competition since 2021, and a record-extending 32nd overall, adding to their Supercopa de España medal from January.

Among the key players in the final was Araujo, who replaced Gerard Martin in the 85th minute and turned in a stoic display. The Uruguayan added a lot of muscle to the club's backline, making three clearances after coming on to demonstrate his excellent vision.

He chased down his markers well and never gave Real Madrid forwards a breather, earning a lot of praise from fans on X.

A Barcelona fan blog by the name of Barcelona Universal started a thread with the post below:

Another user, Sheetal, hailed the 26-year-old's impact on the side's defense, writing:

"Araujo was UNSTOPPABLE That defensive game was on another level Barcelona's backline is so solid with him."

FCB Mide wrote:

"Araujo Solid."

X user "Single boy" highlighted where Araujo was particularly crucial, writing:

"We needed him to stop mbape and make the defense more solid and he didn't disappoint I'm happy for him."

A handle by the name Soja Boy merely thanked the defender, saying:

"Araujo thank you."

Another X user I. Israel wrote:

X user Sunil Chhetri called Araujo a "beast" in his comment. They wrote:

"People saying sell him ..he is the best barca defender ..he may not have ball playing ability like cubarsi and inigo but he is a beast when it comes to defending."

And finally, in a funny take, IamFOG wrote:

Barcelona win 32nd Copa del Rey title and a first since 2021

For all their dominance in the competition, it took the Catalans four years to win the Copa del Rey again, but the wait was surely worth it. The Catalans beat their arch-rivals Real Madrid in a 3-2 thriller to seal a record-extending 32nd King's Cup.

Pedri had given them an early lead, but Real Madrid fought back through Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni late in the second half to turn the screw. However, Ferran Torres made it 2-2 in the 84th minute to force extra time.

Jules Kounde popped up with the winner with just four minutes remaining on the clock as Barcelona won their second title of the season. They had beaten Madrid 5-2 in the final of the Supercopa de España in January this year.

