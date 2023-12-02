"Bro is crying inside", "You can see the pain" - Lionel Messi fans mock Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction after Al-Hilal fans chant Inter Miami star's name

Lionel Messi fans mocked Cristiano Ronaldo on X (formerly Twitter) after he was recorded blowing kisses to Al-Hilal fans at half-time in response to them constantly chanting the Argentine's name.

Al-Nassr fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of their rivals Al-Hilal away from home in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, December 1. Cristiano Ronaldo struggled to make an impact during the game and was the lowest-rated outfield player on the pitch (6.0 as per FotMob).

The Al-Hilal faithful made this known throughout the game, chanting Lionel Messi's name non-stop in an attempt to get into Ronaldo's head. The 38-year-old didn't appear to look too fazed at half-time as he was spotted blowing kisses to the home fans while smiling on the way back to the tunnel.

Expand Tweet

A section of fans took this opportunity to troll the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with one fan saying:

"You can see the pain."

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"Bro is crying inside."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The scores were level at 0-0 going into the second half but Al-Nassr's fortunes soon worsened. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic found the back of the net in the 64th minute with a brilliant header. Cristiano Ronaldo's 72nd-minute goal was chalked off due to an offside.

Aleksandar Mitrovic netted twice in the 89th and 92nd minute to seal all three points for Al-Hilal. They remain at the top of the league standings with 41 points from 15 games, seven points above Al-Nassr.

"It was never a debate!" - Jamie Carragher gives bold verdict on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi GOAT debate

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher recently stated that Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time, claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere near the former's level.

The never-ending GOAT debate between both superstars popped up once again on CBS Sports' 'Golazo' show. Kate Abdo asked if the contest was over following Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or win.

Carragher replied (via SPORTbible):

“It was never a debate! [Cristiano] Ronaldo was nowhere near the level of [Lionel] Messi. Ronaldo was one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Messi is the greatest history of all time. It’s not even close. Just because Ronaldo scored goals, Messi scored goals and was an unbelievable player. I don’t even think it’s close.”

Let's take a look at their career stats to see how they performed over the years:

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 867 goals and registered 247 assists in 1,199 appearances across all competitions for club and country. He averages 88 minutes per goal contribution and has won 35 major trophies in his storied career.

In contrast, Lionel Messi has scored 821 goals and provided 361 assists in 1,047 appearances in total for club and country. He averages 73 minutes per goal contribution and has won 44 trophies - the most in history.