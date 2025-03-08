"Bro, you don’t look like me, you are very ugly" - Cristiano Ronaldo jokes with lookalike ahead of Al-Nassr's SPL clash

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen poking fun at his lookalike ahead of Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League clash with Al-Shabab on Friday (March 7) at the Al-Awwal Park. While warming up ahead of the game, Ronaldo spotted a fan who looked like him in the stands.

Turkish social media personality Gokmen Akdogan has gained a lot of fame due to his resemblance to the Portuguese superstar. He has shifted to Saudi Arabia and creates content from comedy to football.

Akdogan has a significant following on social media and is often seen roaming the streets of Riyadh, catching unsuspecting fans off guard. He was in the stands for Al-Nassr's game this week and caught Cristiano Ronaldo's attention.

A funny exchange followed, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen teasing Akdogan and calling him 'ugly.'

"Bro, you don’t look like me. You don’t look like me. You’re very ugly," Ronaldo said (via journalist Khalid Alolyan's X handle).

Akdogan took the matter sportingly, smiling all through the exchange, and persistently called the Portuguese 'the best.' He said:

"You are the best. You are the best bro. You are the best."

While the build-up was fun, the game turned out to be a frustrating affair for Al-Nassr. They went behind in the 44th minute but drew level in the second minute of first-half injury time through Ayman Yahya.

Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-1 in the seventh minute of first-half injury time. However, the Riyadh-based club were down to 10 men in the 52nd minute, with Mohammed Al-Fatil getting his marching orders.

Al-Shabab then got the equalizer through Mohammed Al Shwirekh in the 67th minute, and the game ended 2-2. The result leaves Al-Nassr fourth on the league table, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net 84 times in 95 games for Al-Nassr so far. The Portuguese superstar moved to the Middle East after cutting ties with Manchester United in December 2022.

He has since been indispensable for the Saudi Pro League side. While he hasn't won the league yet, Ronaldo has lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup with the Riyadh-based club.

The Portuguese legend has been in fine form this campaign as well, registering 26 goals and four assists from 31 games across competitions. The 40-year-old scored the 926th goal of his career on Friday and remains on the hunt for the fabled 1000th goal.

