“Bro I love you but Arsenal get robbed” - Ex-Manchester United captain disagrees with Gary Neville over VAR controversy

Former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra has given his take on the controversy surrounding Arsenal's recent 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St. James' Park. Evra disagreed with his former teammate Gary Neville about a controversial VAR decision during the game on social media.

The incident in question surrounds Anthony Gordon's goal, which has become a major talking point post-match. VAR, after its review, ruled in favour of the goal standing, much to the dismay of many Gunners supporters.

This decision effectively ended the north London club's previously unbeaten record in the Premier League this season, handing them their first loss. Officials and VAR concluded there wasn't irrefutable proof to establish if the ball had entirely crossed the touchline.

There was also no clear proof that Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes had been fouled by Joelinton prior to Gordon's successful strike. In an online interaction, the former Manchester United captain expressed his solidarity with the Gunners in response to a comment made by Neville on Sky Sports.

Neville was resolute in his belief that VAR correctly upheld Anthony Gordon's decisive goal. However, Evra responded to his former Manchester United teammate, saying (via Football London):

"Bro I love you but Arsenal get robbed in daylight!!! The ball was out simple..."

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta laments refereeing decisions, while Manchester United stumble in mid-table

Following their unexpected 1-0 defeat to Newcastle, the frustration of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was evident. He expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the refereeing decisions, particularly concerning the controversial goal. Post-match, the visibly displeased manager said (via Football London):

"We have to talk about the result because you have to talk about how the hell this goal stand ups and it’s incredible. I feel embarrassed but I have to be the one now coming here to try to defend the club and please ask for help, because it's an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed; it’s an absolute disgrace."

Meanwhile, this setback against Eddie Howe's squad means that the Gunners have slightly trailed behind Manchester City and rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are currently eighth in the Premier League with 18 points from 11 games. While they are yet to draw a match, their five losses will raise concerns for manager Erik ten Hag. They have lost two games in their last five, and will be looking for an upturn in form in the coming weeks.