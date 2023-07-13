"Bro, your knee has a knee" - Fans stunned as they claim Lionel Messi's knees are 'deformed' as he shares latest vacation snap 

Fans noticed something weird about Lionel Messi's knees as the Argentina captain uploaded vacation photos on his Instagram. They think Messi's knees look weirdly shaped.

Messi is enjoying his vacation before being unveiled as an Inter Miami player on July 16. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner uploaded a few snaps of exotic locations on Instagram.

While fans are delighted to see the images, they noticed how weirdly shaped Messi's knees are. They flooded the comments section as well. One fan wrote:

"why yo knees look like that."

Another commented:

"Knees looks weird."

One more fan noted:

"Is it me or is his knee’s deformed? Lol."

Another fan claimed:

"Bro. Your knee has a knee."

One fan opined:

"Them knees are finished."

Check out some of the comments under Lionel Messi's Instagram post:

Fans are stunned by Messi's knees

What's wrong with Messi's knees?

Do fans have a point here?

Lionel Messi spoke about his assist for Nahuel Molina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands, Lionel Messi came up with an outrageous assist for Nahuel Molina. Considering the stage and the quality of the pass, it was astonishing even by Messi's standards.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 35th minute. He turned provider when Molina made it 2-0 in the second half. Speaking about his pass to Molina, Messi recently told Television Publica:

“Yes, I saw him and I saw him keep running. I understood that the natural thing at that moment was to pass the ball to the side, so I thought it was appropriate to deliver it to him because I thought the defense was expecting something different. I did not hear him, but I saw him.”

Messi had a spectacular campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina captain scored seven goals and provided three assists in Qatar. He bagged the Golden Ball for his spectacular individual performance.

Argentina, meanwhile, won their first World Cup trophy since 1986, bringing an end to a 36-year-long drought.

