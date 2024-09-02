"Bro knew what was coming", "Man's a prophet" – Fans react to what Amad Diallo posted on Snapchat before Manchester United loss to Liverpool

After unearthing one of Amad Diallo's pre-game Snapchat posts, football fans have engaged in banter following Manchester United's recent 3-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool.

Earlier this Sunday (September 1), Erik ten Hag's outfit crashed to a disappointing 3-0 loss at Old Trafford at the hands of the Merseyside outfit. Luis Diaz scored the opener in the 35th minute before doubling his tally in the 42nd minute. Mohamed Salah added to the hosts' misery with a left-footed strike in the 56th minute of the contest.

Prior to Manchester United's recent home loss, Diallo took to Snapchat to share a message to his followers. He wrote (h/t X/@TenHagEra):

"May God protect us today 🤲🏾"

An Arsenal supporter poked fun at the Senegalese's post, writing on X:

"Bro knew what was coming 😭😭😭"

Another fan joked about Diallo making a right prediction, writing on X:

"Man's a prophet😂😭😭😭"

A Manchester City fan commented under a X post, elaborating:

"Ahead of the curve😭😭"

Another fan took a dig at the Manchester United star's post, writing:

"Bro saw the match ahead"

A supporter claimed that Diallo received an early divine sign, writing:

"Bro received a divine message early"

A Real Madrid supporter also decided to join in on the fun, posting:

"Bro knew they needed it 😭😭"

Another football fan expressed his surprise at Diallo's post, writing:

"No way😭😂😂"

Diallo, 22, came on as a second half substitute for his club against Liverpool this Sunday. He completed 10 of 11 passes, registered one shot, and won just two of seven overall duels in 21 minutes of action.

Arne Slot shares thoughts on Liverpool's 3-0 league victory against Manchester United

At a post-match press conference, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was asked to opine on his team's third straight win in the 2024-25 Premier League season. He replied (h/t liverpoolfc.com):

"I think everything you want to see as a manager you saw in this game. So, there were difficult moments for us – I think Manchester United started really well and we conceded one or two corner kicks in that moment. But we fought ourselves through those moments and then we got the disallowed goal but there was no negative reaction at all, we just kept on playing afterwards: scoring three goals."

Sharing more thoughts on the win at Manchester United, Slot added:

"We could have scored more, two important saves from [Alisson Becker] in the second half. So, everything was there and maybe the one that was most important is that the work-rate was incredible by all of them without the ball, and that makes it a very positive day."

Liverpool are currently second in the league table with nine points.

The Merseyside outfit will next be in action in a Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday (September 14).

