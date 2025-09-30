"Bro we are not playing Bayern", "Has Xabi heard of rotation" - Fans react as Real Madrid name 'strong' XI to face Kairat in UCL clash

By Sripad
Published Sep 30, 2025 16:19 GMT
Real Madrid fans surprised with Xabi Alonso
Real Madrid fans surprised with Xabi Alonso's selection

Real Madrid fans are left surprised as Xabi Alonso has named a strong starting XI against Kairat Almaty in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, September 30. They believe that the manager should have opted for a few changes and rested some of the big names.

Alonso has picked Thibaut Courtois as the goalkeeper again, with Dean Huijsen and David Alaba as the center-backs. Fran Garcia starts as the left-back and Raul Asencio as the right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and Dani Carvajal suspended.

Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni are in the pivot with Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono as the attacking midfielders. Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr are the strikers once again, and that has left the fans surprised, as they believed the top players would have been rested. Many posted:

Alonso spoke about the UEFA Champions League clash against Kairat, saying that he was not taking any match lightly. He said:

“It’s a Champions League match. It doesn’t matter who the opponent is or where we’re playing, we want to win. Getting off to a good start is important, we’ve already won at home and we want to pick up points away from home. You have to adapt. We’ve changed the usual roadmap a bit. The smartest person is the one who adapts best. The match is just another match, it’s not an excuse.”
Real Madrid won their first UEFA Champions League match 2-1 against Marseille earlier this month.

Xabi Alonso confident about Real Madrid players despite derby loss

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso spoke about his players after the 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid, saying that he was learning a lot about them. He believes that they can step up when needed and said (via Madrid Universal):

“Every match tells me something. I like to analyse them, see what we had prepared and what came out of it. With the players we have, we can choose from several options. We need Jude, Fede, Arda… It didn’t turn out as we expected the other day, but we have many options for what’s to come.”
“I haven’t seen a lack of talks, I’ve seen that there are talks. And they are essential for building a game plan and a spirit. We are in a construction phase. I don’t know how long it will last. Sometimes, to take a step forward, you have to take two steps back. We are going to improve.”

Real Madrid lost their first match of the season over the weekend, following a stunning start to the season that saw them win all seven matches.

Sripad

Sripad

Edited by Sripad
