"Bro really wants to surpass Ronaldo's goals", "1000 goals secured" - Fans react as Lionel Messi signs contract extension with Inter Miami

Football fans have reacted to news of Lionel Messi penning a contract extension with MLS outfit Inter Miami following months of speculation. The 38-year-old Argentina international has signed a deal that will see him remain with the Herons until 2028, three years from now.

Ad

Messi's future had been a subject of discussion, with speculation linking him with a return to Europe or Argentina as part of his swansong. The Argentine great was openly courted by his country's football chiefs, who expressed their desire to see him feature in their domestic league. Similarly, Inter Miami's owner Jorge Mas expressed his confidence in Messi's renewal with the club, even as speculation was rife.

Lionel Messi has now reached the decision to remain in the employ of the Herons until the conclusion of the 2028 MLS season, at the earliest. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man will be well over 41 by the time his contract reaches its conclusion, signifying that this may be the final contract of his career.

Ad

Trending

Fans have reacted to the news of Messi's renewal and the length of his contract with the Herons, pointing to his desire for continued success. A number of them took to X to share their thoughts on the renewal.

A fan stated that Messi wishes to surpass the goal tally of rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Robsy ⭐ @UTDRobsy @FabrizioRomano Bro really wants to surpass Ronaldo's goals 😂😂

Ad

Another fan predicted that the superstar would score 1,000 goals in his career.

Sweep @0xSweep @FabrizioRomano 1000 goals secured

Ad

A fan clarified that this was Messi perfecting his retirement plan.

Carol @caroollcah @FabrizioRomano He’s completing his retirement plan in HD

Ad

A fan stated that the 38-year-old is not interested in retirement and will continue to rack up goal contributions in the MLS.

MrChelseaLad💙 @MrChelsealad02 @FabrizioRomano This man doesn’t want to retire at all. And now he’s going to farm more G/A in that farmers league

Ad

Another fan predicted that Messi would reach 1,000 career goals before retirement.

Theoツ @AkanjiSZN_ @FabrizioRomano My goat is def reaching 1000 goals then. Tears Ronaldo won’t have a single thing over him😭

Ad

Lionel Messi's contract renewal announcement video appears to have been shot at the Herons' future home, the Miami Freedom Park. The club hoped for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to remain on their books and lead them into their new stadium when they move in next year.

What is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami legacy?

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 amid a great deal of fanfare following a two-year spell in France with PSG. The forward made himself at home in the MLS immediately, as the duo of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined him in Florida.

Ad

Messi helped his new club to win the Leagues Cup, their first-ever piece of silverware, within weeks of his arrival to the club. He followed this up by helping his side secure the Supporters Shield in 2024 with a record points tally, and won the MLS MVP award.

Lionel Messi won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot and is a clear favourite to win the MVP award this year, as well. In his time at Inter Miami, he has led them to play in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, while the club's roster boasts of some of the world's biggest names.

Messi has played 82 times for the Herons, scoring 71 goals and providing 37 assists. He is set to take part in the playoffs for a second successive season with Inter Miami, having helped them secure third seed in the Eastern Conference this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More