"Bro really wants to surpass Ronaldo's goals", "1000 goals secured" - Fans react as Lionel Messi signs contract extension with Inter Miami

Football fans have reacted to news of Lionel Messi penning a contract extension with MLS outfit Inter Miami following months of speculation. The 38-year-old Argentina international has signed a deal that will see him remain with the Herons until 2028, three years from now.
Messi's future had been a subject of discussion, with speculation linking him with a return to Europe or Argentina as part of his swansong. The Argentine great was openly courted by his country's football chiefs, who expressed their desire to see him feature in their domestic league. Similarly, Inter Miami's owner Jorge Mas expressed his confidence in Messi's renewal with the club, even as speculation was rife.
Lionel Messi has now reached the decision to remain in the employ of the Herons until the conclusion of the 2028 MLS season, at the earliest. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man will be well over 41 by the time his contract reaches its conclusion, signifying that this may be the final contract of his career.
Fans have reacted to the news of Messi's renewal and the length of his contract with the Herons, pointing to his desire for continued success. A number of them took to X to share their thoughts on the renewal.
A fan stated that Messi wishes to surpass the goal tally of rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Another fan predicted that the superstar would score 1,000 goals in his career.
A fan clarified that this was Messi perfecting his retirement plan.
A fan stated that the 38-year-old is not interested in retirement and will continue to rack up goal contributions in the MLS.
Another fan predicted that Messi would reach 1,000 career goals before retirement.
Lionel Messi's contract renewal announcement video appears to have been shot at the Herons' future home, the Miami Freedom Park. The club hoped for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to remain on their books and lead them into their new stadium when they move in next year.
What is Lionel Messi's Inter Miami legacy?
Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 amid a great deal of fanfare following a two-year spell in France with PSG. The forward made himself at home in the MLS immediately, as the duo of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined him in Florida.
Messi helped his new club to win the Leagues Cup, their first-ever piece of silverware, within weeks of his arrival to the club. He followed this up by helping his side secure the Supporters Shield in 2024 with a record points tally, and won the MLS MVP award.
Lionel Messi won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot and is a clear favourite to win the MVP award this year, as well. In his time at Inter Miami, he has led them to play in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, while the club's roster boasts of some of the world's biggest names.
Messi has played 82 times for the Herons, scoring 71 goals and providing 37 assists. He is set to take part in the playoffs for a second successive season with Inter Miami, having helped them secure third seed in the Eastern Conference this year.