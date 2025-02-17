Barcelona fans online have had mixed reactions to the inclusion of Hector Fort instead of Jules Kounde in the starting XI for their LaLiga clash against Rayo Vallecano on Monday, February 17. The 18-year-old is not a regular starter for the Catalans, having made only 12 appearances for the senior team this season.

Hansi Flick appears to have opted for a classic 4-3-3 setup. Wojciech Szczesny is the goalkeeper, with Hector Fort, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, and Alejandro Balde in defense. The midfield includes Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri. Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha form the attacking trio.

Flick notably benched Jules Kounde for Hector Fort in the game after the Frenchman featured as a starter in 34 out of 36 games for Barcelona this season. The German tactician's decision is a bold one, given that a win against Rayo Vallecano would propel them to the top of the LaLiga table.

If Barca win today, they can surpass both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. They will be at the same points as Los Blancos (51) but remain ahead due to their goal difference.

Fans took to X to react to Barcelona's starting XI with many having mixed reactions to Hector Fort replacing Jules Kounde. A Culer wrote:

"Hector Fort starting niceee.... bro's talented, needs more time."

"Kounde has had crazy minutes. He needs the rest. Hector Fort, let’s cook my son," another user agreed.

"The media said Hector Fort isn’t part of Hansi Flick plans and Hansi decided to start him today," a fan remarked.

"Hector fort is starting beautiful to see. Its your time kid show us your talent. I am happy flick trusted him in such important game," another Culer added.

Some fans were also skeptical about Fort starting in a crucial game:

"Hector fort in a must win game, is the german r*tarded ?," a user wrote.

"Fort??? Looks like Kounde got to the game late?? Must win game and Kounde benched lols," a fan jibed.

"Hansi is playing with my emotions...Fort in a crucial match? mmm," another Culer commented.

Rayo Vallecano president tips Barcelona to win the treble this season ahead of LaLiga clash

In an interview with the media ahead of facing Barcelona in LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano president Martin Presa claimed the Catalans have a good chance of winning the treble this season. He said (via Barca Universal):

"Today it’s like we’re going to the slaughterhouse. Barcelona are the best team in the world and a real candidate for the treble. They are playing the best football on the planet."

Rayo Vallecano have done comparatively well this season. They are sixth in the LaLiga table and have been unbeaten in their last five games, which includes three consecutive wins in their last three games.

Meanwhile, Barcelona must win against Rayo to remain in the LaLiga title race with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Los Blancos have failed to win their last three league games while Atletico Madrid drew their last two fixtures. If the Catalans gain three points tonight, it would bring them back into the title race from the third place in the table.

