"Bro thinks he's Darth Vader", "Greatest celebrator" - Fans react hilariously as Lionel Messi does new celebration after scoring for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi wasted no time in announcing his dominance with Inter Miami, scoring two goals and registering an assist in a 4-0 demolition of Atlanta United on Tuesday (July 25). Messi also showed off a quirky new celebration during the game, which has left fans buzzing on social media.

A 14-minute brace and an assist during his first start for Inter Miami has further cemented his arrival as a force to be reckoned with in American soccer. The Argentine superstar's debut against Cruz Azul was nothing short of spectacular as well, as he once again proved why he is considered one of the greatest in the history of football.

With the game tied, and the clock ticking down in stoppage time, Lionel Messi stepped up to take a game-winning free kick. It sailed past the opposition's defense and beyond the goalkeeper's stretch, securing a dramatic 2-1 victory for his new club.

Having made a stunning introduction to the USA, Messi continued to display his prowess on the field during the clash against Atlanta United. With his three-goal involvement, the 36-year-old maestro left the opposing defenders chasing shadows.

While his footballing abilities have never been in doubt, fans were treated to an additional surprise in the form of Messi's new goal celebration. Displaying a move that appeared to be inspired by the iconic Star Wars franchise, the Argentine magician left the audience amused and entertained.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Messi's celebration. Here are some of the best reactions:

Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a stunning victory against Atlanta United. As the game kicked off, Atlanta United came close to taking an early lead with some impressive play. However, they soon faltered, and the match swiftly transitioned in Miami's favor.

Sergio Busquets orchestrated a textbook pass to Messi, who broke the offside trap and left Atlanta's defenders bewildered as they struggled to catch up. He aimed for the far post, only to be denied by the post. The ball rebounded to him and he simply placed it into the net.

Yet, the relentless genius of Lionel Messi could not be held down for long. The game was only 22 minutes old when he struck again with his right foot after a Robert Taylor cross. The legendary forward effortlessly guided the ball into the net, claiming his second goal of the night.

He then set up Robert Taylor's second goal of the game in the 54th minute, helping his side to a 4-0 win.