Fans on Twitter reacted hilariously to Manchester United winger Antony's indifferent expression as he embraced Harry Maguire during their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, April 16.

Antony was the star of the show as he scored a goal and bagged an assist during the clash against Nottingham Forest. The Brazilian has stepped up at the perfect time for Erik ten Hag's team, who are missing their star forward Marcus Rashford.

While celebrating with Diogo Dalot after scoring the opener in the 32nd minute, Antony wore a huge smile on his face. However, his face immediately dropped as he embraced Maguire during the celebrations.

The Englishman started at the heart of the defense alongside Victor Lindelof for the Red Devils in the absence of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Despite an early yellow card, he produced a solid performance to help the team keep a clean sheet.

Antony's reaction left fans amused as they speculated that he's not a fan of the centre-back.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after the incident involving Antony and Maguire during Manchester United's 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest:

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sent a message to the team

Manchester United's evolution under Erik ten Hag has been quite noteworthy. The Dutch manager, however, pointed out a few areas that the Red Devils still need to improve upon.

In a recent chat with Sky Sports, Ten Hag reflected on his team's midweek 2-2 draw against Sevilla. Despite taking an early two-goal lead, United let their opponents back into the contest with two late own-goals. Looking back on the disappointing draw, Ten Hag said:

"We have to manage games better; we have to stay in games or not allow opponents to come back into games. We have to step up with certain mental strengths and certain mental standards."

The 53-year-old added:

"I think we have come a long way. I also think there were some traumatic experiences this group had in previous years. Sevilla was a good learning moment for us. We need to think about that and learn from those moments who has to take the lead and which standards we have to control in certain moments to avoid letting the opponent back into the game."

Manchester United will face Sevilla at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final on April 20.

