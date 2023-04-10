"Bro is a walking meme" "Tried a no look celebration and failed" - Fans react hilariously to what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp did in 2-2 Arsenal draw

Fans on Twitter have reacted to a clip of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp from the Reds' 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 9.

The German manager turned away from action during Mohamed Salah's penalty attempt in the game. He then appeared to celebrate, assuming that the Egyptian had scored only to find out that he had missed.

It was an intense game that saw both sides have a go at each other for three points. Arsenal took a 2-0 lead via goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus early in the first half. Salah got one back for Liverpool just three minutes before halftime.

The Reds then received a penalty in the 54th minute after Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota in the area. Salah stepped up to take it and put it wide of the goal.

Roberto Firmino eventually scored the equalizer for the hosts in the 87th minute as the game ended in a draw.

Klopp's reaction to Salah's penalty, meanwhile, garnered plenty of reaction from fans online. One fan tweeted:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold's position against Arsenal

In the game on Sunday, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to come inside into midfield to help his side during the build-up. While he was criticized for his defensive performance as a right-back, the Englishman was good in possession.

Speaking about Alexander-Arnold's position against the Gunners, Klopp said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"Yeah, it's now not the first time. We did that before, maybe it was not that obvious, but we did that before that we put Trent inside. In the build-up Trent played more inside, double No. 6, that's how it is.

"He needs to get used to it obviously, I would say it's a big step to do that in a game against Arsenal."

He added:

"It opened up different opportunities for us, if you watch it back you will see that after we learned to use it… Hendo [Jordan Henderson] was not wide, stayed inside and then we could pass down to Mo [Salah] and Mo kept the ball really well today, first half already where we could go from there.

"So I thought he did well. It was not the first time but not for a while and that is why I am fine with how he executed it."

The Reds will next face Leeds United away on April 17 while Arsenal will face West Ham United away a day earlier.

