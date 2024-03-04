"Bro won the league title before his father" - Fans react as viral video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr lifting trophy with Al Nassr U-13s emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., lifted the U13 league trophy with Al Nassr on Sunday, March 3. Ronaldo Jr. captained the team and was seen lifting the trophy with the rest of the team.

Instagram account 433 posted a video of the same, courtesy of @olyan15k. You can check it here:

Fans were quick to comment on the IG post, with many praising the young player. Some also hilariously pointed out that Ronaldo Jr. has won the league before his father could in the same country.

Here are a range of reactions to the IG post:

@_kipaa2007_ said:

"Bro won the league title before his father ☠️"

@imperial.sw commented:

"Bro already got more trophies than harry kane"

@bkh_nabeel_09 echoed similar sentiments:

"Bro already got more trophies than HARRY KANE😂"

One fan (@ola.chaseotf) commented that Ronaldo Jr. is winning trophies while Lionel Messi's sons are yet to do the same in a rather harsh joke:

"Bro lifting cup when Messi son is still eating a burger 🍔 😂😂😂😂😂"

@singhrlmbg pointed out how the trophy looks vaguely similar to the FIFA World Cup silverware:

"Why the trophy looks like world Cup"

@machine_fs commented that Ronaldo Jr. could be the best player in the world in the future, saying:

"The Future GOAT button" 🐐🇵🇹👉🏼

@sh4rawn compared Ronaldo Jr. to his father's penchant for winning trophies:

"Like father, like son"

@machine_fs came back with another comment, saying that Ronaldo Jr. is a fan of Lionel Messi:

"Favorite player of cr7 jr = Messi 😂"

@izaldo_magaia joked:

"It seams like he won the world cup before his father 😂😂😂"

@iamrameestc praised the young baller with three fire emojis:

"🔥🔥🔥"

The video, posted eight hours ago, has already garnered 1,128,509 likes on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.'s footballing journey with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has previously played for youth teams in Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United. Born on June 17, 2010, the teenager will turn 14 this summer.

He has now helped Al Nassr's u-13 team win the league, with three rounds of fixtures yet to come. Ronaldo Jr. scored on the night as his team beat Ohod 4-1 to wrap up the 2023-24 U-13 league. His father, Cristiano Ronaldo, was in attendance for the game.

Ronaldo Jr.'s team has 40 points from 15 games, 10 clear of last season's winners Al Shabab. He signed for Al Nassr back in October 2023, as was revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.