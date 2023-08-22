Brooklyn Beckham shares loved-up snap with wife Nicola Peltz as pair hang out with Selena Gomez

David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham was recently spotted partying with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and pop icon Selena Gomez. Peltz took to Instagram to share a snap of the trio, posting a story of them having a fun night out.

Nicola Peltz, daughter of American business tycoon Nelson Peltz, got hitched to Brooklyn Beckham in April of last year, and the couple have been inseparable ever since. The two public figures have been friends with Selena Gomez since 2022 and were seen with the American singer on Monday evening.

In the Instagram story posted by Nicola Peltz, the 28-year-old actress was be seen donning a black leather jacket. Her husband, the eldest of the Beckham siblings, wore a casual black jumper with the Microsoft logo on it. Selena Gomez rocked a blue floral gown.

Brooklyn Beckham with his wife and Selena Gomez

The three celebrity friends, amusingly termed a 'throuple' by Gomez, know each other well, with the two women appearing on each other's social media profiles at regular intervals. Gomez and Peltz even got matching angel tattoos to celebrate their friendship. Brooklyn Beckham commented on the 'throuple' joke during his appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show, stating:

[Selena] says we're a throuple. I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. You know, we all get along.

Brooklyn Beckham has stayed away from football, unlike his father and brother

The 24-year-old Englishman has ventured into the modelling industry, starting his career in 2014. Brooklyn has appeared in editorials and covers of renowned magazines like Vogue China, Miss Vogue, Interview and L'Uomo Vogue, among others.

the eldest Bekham son has also served as the brand ambassador for high-profile brands like Huawei. Interestingly, he has chosen a professional life away from football, unlike his younger brother Romeo Beckham and their father, David Beckham.

Romeo started his career with Arsenal before moving to the United States to be a part of Inter Miami, the club owned by his father. The 20-year-old is currently plying his trade at Premier League minnows Brentford, playing for their B team.