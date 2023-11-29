Bruna Biancardi confirms whether she’s in a relationship with Neymar in Instagram post

Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar's child, recently revealed her relationship status with the football star through an Instagram story to set the record straight. The Brazilian model recently gave birth to a baby girl, Mavie, with Al-Hilal forward and superstar Neymar.

Brazil's golden boy Neymar has been careful throughout his career thus far to avoid controversies involving women, and he has largely succeeded in this endeavour. The 31-year-old has a son, Davi Lucca, who was born during his relationship with Carolina Dantas while the forward plied his trade back home with Santos.

Bruna Biancardi has given the star a second child and first female child following the pair's time together as a couple. The model, however, took to Instagram to clarify that her relationship with Neymar is merely co-parenting and that she is not in a relationship with him or anyone else.

"This is a private matter, but as I am exposed to news, assumptions and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I'm not in a relationship. We are Mavie's parents, and that is the reason for our bond. I hope that this way I stop relating to the frequent news. Thanks," Biancardi wrote.

The two were suspected to be back together when Biancardi accompanied Neymar to his presentation as an Al-Hilal player earlier this summer.

Mavie was born on Oct. 6 and her father left his club's camp to witness her birth in Brazil. Unfortunately for him, a few days later, he picked up a serious injury that will keep him out for a significant period and possibly the rest of the season.

No Neymar? No problem for impressive Al-Hilal

After an underwhelming start to life in Saudi Arabia, Neymar scored his first goal for his new club and looked like he was ready to find his form. However, he ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and damaged his meniscus, requiring surgery.

Al-Hilal have coped excellently in their star's absence and are currently at the top of the Saudi Pro League, remaining undefeated since the start of the campaign. The input of players like Aleksandr Mitrovic, Malcolm, and several others has helped the side reach the summit of the league.

The Brazil international is undergoing rehabilitation following his surgery and is expected to spend around ten months on the sidelines. He will be keen to make his mark on the Saudi Pro League after a few rough months.